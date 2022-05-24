Why are the flags at half-staff today?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — President Joe Biden has ordered all United States flags to be flown at half-staff across the U.S. in honor of those who were killed in a Texas elementary school shooting Tuesday, May 24. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also ordered all Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff, in respect and memory of the victims.

Both flag orders will be in effect until sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the official count – according to the Texas Department of Public Safety – was that 19 children and two adults were killed in the shooting. The suspect in the shooting was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos of Uvalde. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he was shot and killed by responding officers .

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 24, 2022, by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions…” President Joe Biden

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.