ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Why are the flags at half-staff today?

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSrDJ_0fp9CTbW00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — President Joe Biden has ordered all United States flags to be flown at half-staff across the U.S. in honor of those who were killed in a Texas elementary school shooting Tuesday, May 24. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also ordered all Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff, in respect and memory of the victims.

Both flag orders will be in effect until sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

At least 14 children, 1 teacher dead in Texas school shooting, Gov. Abbott says

As of Tuesday afternoon, the official count – according to the Texas Department of Public Safety – was that 19 children and two adults were killed in the shooting. The suspect in the shooting was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos of Uvalde. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he was shot and killed by responding officers .

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 24, 2022, by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions…”

President Joe Biden
What Central Virginia school districts are responding about the Texas elementary school shooting: ‘I am grief-stricken’ Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
theriver953.com

Virginia’s first interment for reservist

Virginia became the first state to conduct an interment for a former Guardsmen, Reservist, or family member after the burial of David A. Corona who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve after 8 years of service. This interment was made possible following the passage of the Burial Equity...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Columbia, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
WSLS

Virginia ranks 14th in the U.S. when it comes to gun safety

The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas has re-ignited the battle over gun control, so we are working for you to find out how Virginia ranks compared to other states when it comes to gun safety. Back in 2020 Virginia passed a series of gun control laws under former Governor Ralph Northam.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia Lt. Gov. scheduled to speak at NRA fundraising event in Texas

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is scheduled to be the keynote speaker on Friday for a women’s luncheon at the National Rifle Association’s annual conference in Houston, just days after a deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school and another at a Buffalo grocery store pushed guns to the forefront of American politics.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Robb Elementary School#The White House#The Federal Government
MyChesCo

Virginia Man Sentenced for Passing Fake Money in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on May 25, 2022, Dale Richard Estep II, age 35, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo to two years of probation, four of those months on home confinement, for passing counterfeit U.S. currency.
COLONIAL BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WDBJ7.com

Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two southwest Virginia localities are back up to a High community transmission level for COVID-19, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Transmission Tracker. Roanoke City and Roanoke County are both on the list, with Salem bumped up to Medium. Residents in areas designated as high transmission...
ROANOKE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy