(ABC 6 News) - Friday, members of the Latino community in Austin were able to pick up food baskets and get free covid vaccines. The event was put on by a group called CLUES, an organization that works towards social and economic equality for Latinos in the state. 200 food baskets were given on a first-come, first-served basis and they were gone in about an hour.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO