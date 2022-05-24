ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusty Hardin: Deshaun's objections and denials should be listened to; we're focusing on dealing with the NFL and their investigation

By Afternoon On The Fan
 5 days ago

Rusty Hardin, defense attorney for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the allegations against his client, what he expects to see on HBO's Real Sports episode featuring multiple accusers, the grand jury's decision to not go forward with criminal charges, whether Deshaun is willing to settle these cases and more.

