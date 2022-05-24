Phillies, RHP Zach Eflin avoid arbitration with 1-year deal

The Philadelphia Phillies and starting pitcher Zach Eflin avoided arbitration by agreeing on a one-year contract for this season, along with a mutual option for 2023.

The Phillies announced the deal Tuesday, with USA Today reporting that the right-hander will earn a guaranteed $5.7 million with a possible $300,000 in performance bonuses.

In Eflin’s final year of eligibility for arbitration, the pitcher had filed for a $6.9 million figure with the Phillies targeting $5.15 million. His case was scheduled to be heard this month, with MLB arbitration cases normally held during spring training pushed back because of the lockout this winter.

Eflin is coming off a dazzling performance on Sunday, when he struck out a career-high 12 battera over seven innings in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is 1-3 with a 3.65 ERA this season with 35 strikeouts in 37 innings over seven starts.

Eflin is known for his elite walk rate, and against the Dodgers he stretched his streak of 31 consecutive starts with two walks or fewer. Only two Phillies starters since 1900 have enjoyed a longer streak: Hall of Famers Robin Roberts (36 straight in 1960-61) and Roy Halladay (35 straight in 2010-11).

The 28-year-old is in his seventh season with the Phillies. Philadelphia acquired the former first round pick as a prospect in December 2014, in the deal that sent Jimmy Rollins to the Dodgers.

For his career, the two-time 10-game winner — who has battled occasional knee injuries — is 34-43 with a 4.50 ERA in 114 games (109 starts).

–Field Level Media

