Downtown Rock Island awarded $267k grant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The latest edition of INSIGHT features all things Amazon. In particular, the focus is on the fulfillment center that is on the way to Davenport. It was after the recording of this episode that Amazon informed the city that the opening will be delayed. The company said that the ongoing supply chain issue was the main reason Amazon decided to postpone the open until 2024.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO