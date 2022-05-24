ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Downtown Rock Island awarded $267k grant

KWQC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no connection to the shooting at...

www.kwqc.com

KWQC

Rock Island Arsenal to hold annual memorial day ceremony

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - On Monday the Rock Island Arsenal will hold its annual memorial day celebration at their national cemetery. The ceremony will start at 10:45 a.m. Only guests in wheelchairs can park at the cemetery. All other guests must park in the lot behind memorial park, where...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Summit Church has held Memorial Day services for over a century

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday the 103rd annual Memorial Day service will be held at the historic Summit Church on Utica Ridge Road. The service will start at 9 a.m. Summit Church has one of the oldest memorial day services west of the Mississippi, having been held every year since 1919.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

QCA area pools set to open Memorial Day weekend for summer season

QUAD CITIES AREA, Ill. & Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities area pools are set to open for the summer season Saturday, the Memorial Day weekend. The Muscatine Aquatic Center is set to open Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. Parks Maintenance staff and Lifeguards have spent the last several days...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Kwik Star Criterium to race through Village of East Davenport on Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)-The Kwik Star Criterium is back after taking a two-year break due to the pandemic. The 55th annual race gets underway on Memorial Day, May 30. The popular bike race through the Village of East Davenport started as the Moline Criterium in 1965. It’s since joined with other local races to form the Iowa memorial Weekend Cycling Classic.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Rock Island police asking public for help with a wanted fugitive

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Police in Rock Island are asking for the public to keep a lookout for a man wanted for homicide. Police say that 19-year-old Terrionce Kitchen fatally shot 19-year-old Desavion Foster on the 1000 block of 15th street on the afternoon of Sunday, May 22. Police...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Riverview Center is looking for volunteers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a place that specializes in providing free services to those who have suffered sexual violence in fourteen area counties. It’s a non-profit called Riverview Center. Jordan Hoftender, Riverview Center, enlightens viewers on how they might consider helping survivors of violence through volunteering. Volunteers assist...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Duck Creek Park to host 16th annual Tree Climbing Championship on Saturday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -The Iowa Arborist Association is holding the 16th Annual Tree Climbing Championship on May 28 at Duck Creek Park, 3300 E. Locust St. in Davenport. Jeremy Bowling, event head judge, discusses key points regarding the event. Participants do not need to be seasoned climbers to compete and are guaranteed to learn from skilled climbers. Most of the skilled climbers are professional arborists.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Mercado On Fifth launches bigger and better market season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Moline’s Mercado On Fifth is back for the season and is part of the excitement surrounding the kickoff for the Memorial Day weekend. Fans of the festival that celebrates Mexican cuisine, culture, and so much more can enjoy the beginning of the season today from 5 to 10 p.m. at 432 12th Street in Moline.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Species of invasive plants to avoid in landscapes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patches of green can be found throughout the Quad Cities, but they’re not always full of native plants appropriate for our prairie ecosystem. Plants that should flourish are often pushed out by those that we’ve introduced that are considered invasive. Emily Swihart, University of Illinois...
GARDENING
News Break
Politics
KWQC

In bear-barren state, Iowa officials issue bear safety tips

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the city of Dubuque issued a “bear aware” release...
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Horse killed, 1 injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County

WARREN CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A horse was killed, and a man injured after a single vehicle accident in Warren County Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Officials say police responded near the intersection of 140th Street and 160th avenue at about 8:38 a.m. Sunday. According to a press release, officers on the scene found the driver of a 2012 Black Chevrolet pickup truck, 35-year-old Eric E. Hanson of Galesburg, who was sent to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
KWQC

The Amazon Effect: Exploring economic impacts from the warehouse opening in 2024

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The latest edition of INSIGHT features all things Amazon. In particular, the focus is on the fulfillment center that is on the way to Davenport. It was after the recording of this episode that Amazon informed the city that the opening will be delayed. The company said that the ongoing supply chain issue was the main reason Amazon decided to postpone the open until 2024.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Augustana students to hold candlelight vigil for Uvalde victims

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - A candlelight vigil has been organized by Augustana Students for the victims of the Uvalde shooting. The vigil will be held on Monday at 6 p.m. att Riverside Park in Moline at the east shelter. Candles and orange ribbons will be provided. Guests are asked to...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

QC community honors fallen military with flag planting

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Hundreds of volunteers came to the Rock Island Arsenal Friday afternoon for an annual placing of flags at the Rock Island National Cemetery. The Administrative Officer for the cemetery says the turnout was in-line with what was expected from previous years. With that number of people showing up, there was also a wide variety of reasons for participating.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

College enrollment drops as more students move toward trade jobs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, a number of high school seniors across Eastern Iowa graduated and prepared for the next step in their lives. For some, going to a four-year university wasn’t in the plans. “I plan on pursuing my electrical apprenticeship at Price Electric,” Amadi Kawlilwa, a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Youth bowling leads to more college scholarship opportunities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Big River Bowling was filled Saturday morning with young bowlers ranging from ages seven to 18 for the Storm Youth Championships. “Youth bowling is thriving,” said Leanne Hulsenberg, Storm Bowling’s tournament and events manager. “These events make kids better bowlers, and they give them a great experience. We have 28 states represented here with all the bowlers, and 144 bowlers.”
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Parents continue to voice frustrations over behavior at Bettendorf Middle School as ‘incident’ occurs at high school

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Students, parents and employees packed the room at Thursday night’s Bettendorf Community School District board meeting. Many in the district continue to speak out about student behavior at Bettendorf Middle School. All of this comes as the district notified parents on Thursday of an “incident” involving police at Bettendorf High School.
BETTENDORF, IA

