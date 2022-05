MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two Arizona World War II veterans were honored Tuesday for their achievements with the country’s highest award. Retired Maj. Fran McClendon, from Tempe, and the late Cpl. Lydia Thornton, who was born in Nogales, were recognized for their efforts during a special ceremony at Mesa’s Commemorative Air Force Museum. They were given the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor an American can receive. “It’s amazing. Never in my life did I think anything like this could happen,” said 101-year-old McClendon. “It’s almost impossible to express the feeling that I have. Thank you all.”

MESA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO