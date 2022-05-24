ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Swinney reacts to Saban-Fisher NIL spat

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYEBl_0fp9B9FG00

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M head man Jimbo Fisher set the college football world ablaze last week with their verbal spat related to name, image and likeness deals for student-athletes.

Saban accused A&M of buying “every player” in its top-ranked recruiting class during the first year of the NIL era, prompting Fisher to call an impromptu press conference in response. The Aggies’ fourth-year coach unloaded on his former boss (Fisher was Saban’s offensive coordinator at LSU in the early 2000s) in denying Saban’s allegations, calling the claims “despicable” and referring to Saban him a “narcissist.”

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney weighed in on the situation when asked at Omar Shrine Temple on Tuesday as part of the athletic department’s Prowl & Growl tour whether or not the opportunity for players to make money through NIL deals could possibly lead to more public finger-pointing among coaches, though Swinney kept his comments to a minimum.

“I don’t know. I’m just focused on the Tigers,” Swinney said. “I ain’t getting involved in all that stuff. I’ve had plenty of comments on NIL. So I’m just focused on our guys and what we need to do in helping our guys be successful.”

Asked if he was surprised by two prominent coaches in his sport going at each other in such a public fashion, Swinney said he’ll let Saban and Fisher “figure all that stuff out.” Swinney has coached against both multiple times, most recently when Clemson beat A&M during the 2019 season at Memorial Stadium.

“It’s a different world,” Swinney said while surrounded by a small group of reporters. “Everything you say these days, there’s a camera, just like this. That’s about it.”

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycoU0_0fp9B9FG00

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
College Station, TX
Football
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Saban Fisher Nil#A M#Aggies#Lsu#Prowl Growl#Tigers
The Clemson Insider

Lee addresses job security

CHARLOTTE – For the second straight season, the ACC Tournament may be the end of the road for Clemson’s baseball season. It might also mark the end of a tenure. Clemson coach Monte Lee watched his team (...)
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy