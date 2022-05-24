Two adults shot, killed in Robbinsdale identified

Two adults were killed in a May 19 shooting incident in Robbinsdale. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has reported the deaths of 28-year-old Damone Rhodes and 24-year-old Aaronesia Ortezia Clark.

According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, a shooting was reported at around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81.

Officers reportedly located the male and female deceased inside a vehicle. A short time later the suspect vehicle was located, abandoned in North Minneapolis.

The department advises that the incident does not appear to be a random act, and there is likely no risk to the public.

The investigation of the crime scene caused a shutdown of County Road 81 in the area for approximately three hours.

The Robbinsdale Police Department, Hennepin County Crime Lab and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office are investigating the shooting.