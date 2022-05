On Sunday, May 29, at approximately 4:55 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received report of a possible fire at 38026 33oth Avenue SW of Climax. A Deputy arrived on scene and located multiple fuel tanks near an outbuilding on the property. One of the fuel tanks was on fire. Climax Fire and Rescue responded and was able to extinguish the flames prior to the fire spreading to the other tanks and buildings. The only damage sustained during the incident was to the fuel tanks. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is believed to be from a lighting strike from the overnight storms. At this time, no foul play is suspected and no other information will be released.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO