Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed into law Public Act 22-128, which establishes Juneteenth Independence Day as a new legal state holiday on June 19. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. While the Emancipation Proclamation became effective on January 1, 1863, the news took time to make its way around the country. As such, it was not until June 19, 1865, when the Union army brought word of the proclamation to enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, making them among the last to be freed.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO