ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Paw Patrol Movie Sequel Adds Taraji P. Henson to Cast

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount and Nickelodeon's upcoming PAW Patrol movie sequel has courted a major star. On Tuesday, it was announced that Empire and Ralph Breaks the Internet star Taraji P. Henson has joined the cast of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which is set to be released in theaters in 2023. The Mighty...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion Star Chris Pratt Poses With His Many Stunt Actors

Creating a tentpole blockbuster film is going to require a lot of stunts, and unless you're Tom Cruise, the likelihood that you're doing all or most of your own is pretty small. And while the films are made in such a way as to hide the stunt doubles as much as possible, Chris Pratt took to social media to show appreciation for the people who have helped him look good over the course of three Jurassic World movies, giving fans a peek behind the curtain and a look at the stunt performers who have helped shape the character of Owen Grady.
MOVIES
ComicBook

National Treasure 3: Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Teases Third Film With Nicolas Cage

Maybe all hope for a third National Treasure film isn't lost after all. Following two films with Nicolas Cage, the beloved Disney adventure franchise is moving forward with a TV series on Disney+ that stars Lisette Alexis and focuses on a mostly new group of characters. Even Cage has said that the chances of a third National Treasure feature film are slim, given the new TV show. However, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has recently offered an update that has fans hopeful the Cage trilogy will be completed.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ahsoka Stars Want Bo-Katan, Ventress Team-Ups

Ahsoka is now filming its first season, and it already has an ensemble of Star Wars favorites slated to make an appearance. Courtesy of Star Wars Celebration this weekend, the filmmakers behind the series revealed the show will include live-action adaptations of Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Borizzo), Hera Syndulla, and Chopper, characters that had all previously appeared alongside Ahsoka Tano in Lucasfilm's animated shows.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Series Announced, Will Bring Back Fan-Favorite Characters

Star Wars is ready to bring another original series to life thanks to its most recent order! Following rumors of its announcement, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi has been announced at last. Star Wars Celebration 2022 confirmed as much for fans, and now, netizens are hunting high and low for details on the project. At the official panel came word that the series will feature six episodes and include characters from across the Star Wars prequels including Qui-Gon Jinn (with Liam Neeson returning to voice the character), Count Dooku when he was still a Jedi, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, and yes, Ahsoka. The series debuts later this year on Disney+.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Robbins
Person
Taraji P. Henson
ComicBook

Futurama: John DiMaggio Reveals Hulu Originally Planned to Use Guest Stars for Bender

Hulu is actively working on the return of Futurama with virtually all of its original voice cast; that includes John DiMaggio, the beloved voice behind Futurama's Bender who previously held out of the reboot due to a push to get a bigger payday for the reboot. Soon enough after, the actor eventually boarded the project. Now, DiMaggio himself has revealed what the streamer was planning to do if he didn't return. According to the actor, the streamer planned to feature an ensemble of guest actors in the role, with Bender's voice changing episode after episode.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Audiences Agree With Critics Giving Film Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Top Gun: Maverick's audience score is out on Rotten Tomatoes, and the first returns are soaring. Critics love the Tom Cruise sequel and the fans are no different this time around. On the aggregation site, the audience score sits at 99%. An astounding number in this day and age. But, at the same time, the critics score in the Tomatometer sits at 97%. So, Maverick is an absolute thrill ride for most of the people who have seen this movie. There was a lot of skepticism around the film when the project was announced. After all, it had been so many years since Top Gun. Cruise had notoriously been against making a sequel until there was a suitable story to tell. And the original director passed away. But, somehow, Paramount and their star have teamed-up to deliver a prospective shock to theaters everywhere. Projections around Maverick have it threatening to be Cruise's biggest opening weekend of his career.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Television#Empire#The Mighty Movie
ComicBook

Star Wars: Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda to Appear at Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to get some popular additions to the Disneyland Park. With Star Wars Celebration currently taking place, a number of major announcements have come down concerning the Star Wars Universe. Star Wars: The Mandalorian got an official 2023 release window, and new series such as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were also announced. For those fans who like to get out of the house and still enjoy their Star Wars adventures, Galaxy's Edge is also making significant additions over the next several months, including characters such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Baby Yoda.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Hypes Rebecca's New Gear in Latest Sketch

The series creator behind Edens Zero, Hiro Mashima, has given Elsie Crimson a cool new makeover with some special new art shared with fans on Twitter! Hiro Mashima has a ton of fans and supporters thanks to his previous work with Rave Master and Fairy Tail, but his newest serialization has its own lion's share of the fans too. As Edens Zero gets closer and closer to the 200-chapter milestone in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, fans have seen the titular crew getting into all kinds of fights and adventures over the course of the series so far.
COMICS
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie Director Reveals Tragic End for Eeyore

In Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal going on a killing spree, it seems one of their first victims was an oh-so-familiar donkey. In a new interview, Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield says that some of the characters fans associate with the Pooh mythology will not appear in the movie, although not always for the same reason. The reason the movie can feature Winnie the Pooh and not have to rename or parody him, is that the characters in A. A. Milne's first Pooh stories have lapsed into the public domain. Tigger, though, remains copyrighted, and will not appear.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2022

The View from the Peak is already pretty great, but the mountain of entertainment known as Paramount+ is going to be growing even taller in the month of June. Over the weekend, Paramount+ released the full list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its roster of the course of next month. From beloved comedy sequels to new hit shows from Showtime, there's quite a lot to excited about in June.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Reactions

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming its first two episodes on Disney+, and fans certainly have a lot of feelings about it! Reactions to Obi-Wan Episodes 1 and 2 are all over social media right now – but there are certainly divisions in the Force in regards to how the latest Star Wars TV series is being received. As is increasingly the case with Star Wars TV, Obi-Wan Kenobi attempts to build a larger Star Wars TV Universe around itself, while also doing some ambitious retcons of established canon.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Battlefront's Janina Gavankar to Voice Surprising Character in Tales of the Jedi

Janina Gavankar isn't done with the Star Wars franchise just quite yet. Saturday, it was revealed the actor is returning to voice a character in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, one separate from the character she previously played in EA's Star Wars Battlefront II. While she played TIE pilot Iden Versio in the video game, she's playing a much different character this time around: the mother of Jedi favorite Ahsoka Tano.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Andor Brings Back the Clone Troopers in Live-Action

Star Wars Celebration brought forth a substantial amount of news for the franchise over the course of the holiday weekend, from announcements of new shows like Star Wars: Skeleton Crew to word other productions like Andor would receive subsequent seasons. In fact, that wasn't the only Andor news to come out of Celebration. Lucasfilm finally dropped the first teaser for the show's first batch of episodes due out this fall, giving fans a peak at the series that's being hailed as a Star Wars "spy thriller."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fortnite Influencers Receive Mysterious Season 3 Teasers

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is set to come to an end on June 4th, and it looks like Epic Games is starting to build hype for the start of Season 3. At least two Fortnite influencers received images from the publisher on Twitter today. The first of these images was received by YouTuber Alistair "Ali-A" Aiken, while a second image was shared an hour later by Hiper. It's unclear if these images are meant as a teaser for the upcoming "Collision" event, or for the start of the new season. Regardless, the two images have a lot of fans guessing!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Alycia Debnam-Carey Leaves Fear the Walking Dead

Sunday's "Amina" episode of Fear the Walking Dead is a milestone: the series' 100th episode is the final appearance of Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey). After surviving seven seasons and one zombie bite, outlasting brother Nick (Frank Dillane) and mother Madison (Kim Dickens), Alicia's fate was revealed in the penultimate episode of Fear's Season 7. Still battling the after-effects of infection, a feverish Alicia braved radioactive fallout to save old friend Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) before evacuating Morgan's (Lennie James) group of survivors by raft. "Amina" ended with Alicia staying behind in the fallout zone, spending whatever time she has left finding and saving survivors searching for the mythical PADRE.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Nope's Keke Palmer Shouts Out Bleach With Yoruichi Cosplay

Keke Palmer, one of the stars in Jordan Peele's next major feature film Nope (among many other projects), has given Bleach a surprising shout out with an awesome cosplay for Yoruichi Shihouin. It's no secret to fans that anime and manga have been breaking into pop culture more in the last few years, but they aren't the only niche interests that have been flourishing lately, however. Ballroom performances and the House culture therein have been a staple for many decades, but thanks to shows like Legendary on HBO Max, these cultures are getting the spotlight and recognition on a whole new level.
COMICS
ComicBook

Jerry Bruckheimer Shoots Down Fan Theory About Sean Connery in The Rock

Jerry Bruckheimer has debunked a popular and enduring fan theory about Sean Connery's 1996 film, The Rock. During a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, the Top Gun: Maverick producer was asked by a fan if there had ever been in any thought in the making of The Rock that Connery's character was really a disgraced and disavowed version of James Bond and while the idea has been one that fans have enjoyed and speculated about for years, according to Bruckheimer it was something that never even was considered.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Releases Promo for Episode 9: Watch

Spy x Family is getting closer and closer to the end of its debut cour of episodes, and has released the first promo giving fans an idea of what to expect from Episode 9 of the anime series! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series is nearing the end of its initial run, and fans have seen the three members of the Forger family coming together. But each of them has been going up against some unique new challenges for their new found family secret, and the latest episode sees Yor and Loid taking on a surprising new aggressor.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy