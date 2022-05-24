Panthers observations: Sam Darnold dominates reps, no Robbie Anderson, Jaycee Horn back

The practice fields behind Bank of America Stadium will not feature a Sam Darnold versus Matt Corral quarterback battle anytime soon.

Carolina started Phase 3 of its offseason program Monday. OTAs run the next three weeks leading up to mandatory minicamp on June 14. Three of the sessions will be open to the media, including Tuesday.

The 90-minute practice included much of the same beats from rookie minicamp. Warm-ups are followed by individual drills, on-air team install and competitive seven-on-seven or 11-on-11 sessions.

Sam Darnold, who said he is learning his fourth new offensive system in five years, handled the majority of team reps while a fully healthy Christian McCaffrey and a newly extended DJ Moore were each participants in the entirely voluntary practice.

There were some notable absences. Receiver Robbie Anderson was not at practice. He also worked out on his own last year until mandatory minicamp. Swing tackle Cam Erving and safety Xavier Woods were absent due to their respective wives each having a newborn child. Yetur Gross-Matos and Shi Smith did not practice. Daviyon Nixon and D’Onta Foreman were both limited.

“I actually believe in it being voluntary,” Rhule said of OTAs. “I think it’s great. At the end of the day, the guys that are here are here. One thing about Robbie is he is going to be in the best shape of his life.”

Defensive end Brian Burns did not let his lack of a new deal keep him from voluntary workouts. He was present and a full participant. After practice, coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey will not play in any preseason games as the team explores new ways to keep him healthy.

Let’s dive deeper into what we learned from the Panthers’ OTA practice.

Sam Darnold leading the offense, focusing on footwork

This should not surprise anyone but Darnold is the Panthers’ clear-cut No. 1 quarterback — for now. Corral, a third-round rookie, took less seven on seven reps than veteran backup P.J. Walker. Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer were not kidding when they said the plan is to bring Corral along slowly.

The rookie threw six competitive session passes (seven-on-seven or 11-on-11) compared to Darnold’s 23 pass attempts and Walker’s eight throws.

A lot can (and could) change between late May and late July when training camp begins. But for now, this is Darnold’s offense and the focus is (and should be) on maximizing whatever traits have carried him this far while correcting his sloppy technique that has plagued him for four consecutive seasons.

“There were times last year where my feet got very loose and chaotic,” Darnold said. “So I think, focusing on really calming my feet down and understanding the footwork that goes into every single play (is key).”

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo is asking Darnold to do different things with his feet this year. He’ll start in the pocket with his left foot forward this season, which invites a “punch step,” necessary for any West Coast system quarterback. We’ll unpack those details further as training camp nears.

For now, understand it is early in the Panthers’ season. May and June are for learning play-calling verbiage, becoming familiar with a system and developing chemistry among teammates.

Darnold said he still has a lot to learn about McAdoo’s system, which he “loves.” If Darnold feels like a newbie then imagine where Corral’s head is. During rookie minicamp he said he felt like his mind was “everywhere.” And for good reason. At Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin communicated the formation, play call and snap count via hand signals. Few college quarterbacks even huddle any more. So for Corral, most of what he’s learning is foreign.

Which explains his lack of reps. Meanwhile, Darnold handled the bulk of team sessions and looked effective hitting receivers, tight ends and running backs in both the short and intermediate areas of the field.

During the first team session, Darnold’s opening throw went for a quick 8 yards to a split-right Moore on a quick curl. He followed that up with back-to-back completions to tight end Ian Thomas. Darnold threw well between the 20-yard lines. He completed 12 of 23 passes, including two drops from running back Chuba Hubbard.

In the red zone, Darnold went 4 for 7 with one touchdown. Darnold appeared cool, confident and focused.

“I’m playing every play like it’s my last,” Darnold said. “There’s enough that I have to think about as a quarterback, every single play. If you start to add in the mix, ‘Oh, this is a contract year, and what am I going to do after this final play?’ If you start thinking about that stuff, playing quarterback is hard enough.”

Panthers are much deeper than last year

Fitterer spent this offseason building Carolina’s roster along the margins. The team could have as many as 11 new starters this season, while many players who played major snaps last season are either not returning or are back as expected backups.

The Panthers’ depth was on full display Tuesday. Receivers Rashard Higgins and Terrace Marshall handled Anderson’s No. 2 receiver reps. Higgins looks like a crisp six-year veteran. Marshall played sound but did not see more than one target.

Carolina deployed a plethora of tight ends. Thomas, Tommy Trumble, Colin Thompson and Stephen Sullivan all caught passes from either Darnold or Walker. Running back D’Onta Foreman also handled a few targets well. The Panthers go three deep at tight end and running back.

Defensively, the team gave a lot of snaps to Jaycee Horn, Shaq Thompson, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield (slot corner), and Donte Jackson.

The Panthers’ deepest position is cornerback. Horn, Jackson, Hartsfield and Henderson are as deep of a two-deep rotation as there is in the NFC. Carolina still has to find a consistent off-ball linebacker. Julian Stanford played opposite Thompson on Tuesday. Safety Madre Harper also earned some valuable reps in Woods’ absence.

It’s May. There is a long way to go. But the Panthers are laying the foundation of Rhule’s crucial Year 3.