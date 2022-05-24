ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

Radnor Township, Pa. votes on preemptive abortion protection ordinance

By Beccah Hendrickson
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gyrt3_0fp98fHJ00

Commissioners in Radnor Township voted on a controversial preemptive ordinance Monday night that would protect abortion rights for residents even if the Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade.

"In Radnor Township, we will not be enforcing what is plainly a violation of a constitutional right to privacy," said Jack Larkin, the Radnor Township Board of Commissioners vice president.

The ordinance would prevent the township's police department from using any of its resources to arrest, charge, or prosecute a person "accused of facilitating providing, or receiving abortion services."

It passed 4-2. It is preemptive, meaning it will not go into effect unless Roe V. Wade is overturned and there is a subsequent ban on abortions on the state or federal level.

"To me is too important to wait to see 'what if.' By the time the 'what if' gets here, it will be too late," said Board President Moira Mulroney. "It is our role to set policy for the township."

Mulroney, Jack Larkin, Maggy Myers, and Lisa Borowski voted in favor. Jake Abel and Annamarie Jones voted against it.

Jones says she has questions about restricting police authority.

Sean Farhy refused to vote, though he describes himself as a pro-choice Democrat.

"It's a political game right now," said Farhy. "It is theater and it's just not anything that we should be doing or legislating."

"Radnor's staking a claim on the side of jurisdictions who protect abortion rights in the face of criminalization," said Rachel Rebouche, the interim dean at the Temple University Beasley School of Law.

Rebouche says this ordinance follows action from states like Connecticut, which passed a new law to protect abortion.

She says the difference here, however, is this is on a local level and will require law enforcement to cooperate.

"The question that this ordinance might raise for some is are law enforcement in Radnor and the council on the same page?" Rebouche said.

Police would not comment on the ordinance.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said earlier this month he would "not use the power of my office to criminalize a woman's personal healthcare decisions."

The Radnor Township board is expected to vote on the final ordinance at its next meeting on June 13.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Pa. legislator stripped of committee seats after endorsing GOP incumbent challengers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Elections often have consequences, something Pennsylvania State Representative Mike Jones (R-York) is experiencing after the May 17 primary. Jones defied the Republican establishment by endorsing two Republican challengers who ultimately defeated longtime incumbents Stan Saylor and Keith Gillespie in the primary. Jones endorsed competitors Joseph...
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Radnor Township, PA
Government
City
Radnor Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Connecticut State
abc27.com

Biggest cities in Pennsylvania 150 years ago

(STACKER) –After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin at around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Aqua Pennsylvania Begins $1.2 Million Main Replacement Project in Chester County

BRYN MAWR, PA — Aqua Pennsylvania this week announced a $1.2 million infrastructure improvement project is underway in West Whiteland Township. This investment is part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program to improve reliability for customers throughout Chester County. Crews recently began working to replace 5,800 feet of...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four local counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 community level

PITTSBURGH — Four Southwestern Pennsylvania counties are back at the “high” community transmission level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Westmoreland counties wear masks indoors in public. They also encourage everyone to stay up to date on vaccines, and get tested immediately if experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Abel
MyChesCo

Four Chester County School Districts Win Top Spots in Governor’s PA STEM Competition

HARRISBURG, PA — Every year, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) hosts the Governor’s PA STEM Competition, an event that gives students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to test their creativity and inventiveness. The Governor’s PA STEM Competition is held on behalf of Governor Wolf to enhance STEM learning. The competition has been running for nine years and typically consists of regional and state levels. For the last three years, students bypassed the regional level and went directly to the state level.
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. state Senate candidate trailing by 42 votes says more than 400 ballots should be counted

A candidate training by 42 votes in the primary election for a Pennsylvania Senate district in the Lehigh Valley says 400 “naked ballots” ought to be counted in her race. Unofficial results posted Thursday on Northampton and Lehigh county websites show Tara Zrinski is trailing Nick Miller by 42 votes in the Democratic primary for the 14th District seat in the state senate.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Abortions#The Supreme Court#Board#Democrat
therecord-online.com

COVID cases, deaths on the increase in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA – State Department of Health figures released on Wednesday show an increasing number of COVID 19 cases and COVID-related deaths. The department’s weekly update shows 29,664 new cases over the previous seven days, an increase of nearly 2,000 from the previous week. Deaths were also up, 249 recorded in the last week, an increase of 84 over the previous week. The death toll in Clinton County remained unchanged at 127.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania’s broken property tax system needs fixing | PennLive letters

Local school property taxes raise $16 billion a year for education. In February 2022, Pennsylvania State Representative Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon County) proposed a bill to eliminate school property taxes. Indeed, the bill would make it illegal for school districts to implement property taxes. But such dramatic action begs the divisive question. Who should pay for the $16 billion in lost education funding?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
abc27.com

Best counties to retire to in Pennsylvania

(Stacker) – Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ license plate frame law about to be changed

Right now in New Jersey if the frame that surrounds the license plate on your car covers any part of any lettering on the plate it’s technically illegal and you can get a $100 ticket, even if the letters and numbers on the plate are still clearly visible. The...
POLITICS
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
95K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy