NFL players react to deadly Uvalde school shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The deadly shooting of 14 students and a teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, shocked everyone Tuesday, including local professional athletes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts on Twitter. Mahomes grew up in Texas, about 400 miles northeast of Uvalde.

“Has to stop man…… prayers to all the families in Texas,” Mahomes tweeted .

“An elementary school, These are babies dawg…,” Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain tweeted .

The Houston Texans also expressed their shock and sorrow on Twitter.

“We are heartbroken by this afternoon’s tragic events in Uvalde as we mourn alongside our neighbors in Texas. To the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community, you are held close to our hearts today and in the weeks to come,” the Texans posted .

“Devastated doesn’t even begin to describe it. Horrifying horrifying news out of Texas,” Arizona Cardinals, and former Houston Texan, JJ Watt wrote on Twitter .

Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 85 miles west of San Antonio and 60 miles east of the southern U.S. border with Mexico. Robb Elementary has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said investigators will work to find out exactly what happened and to do what is possible to prevent crimes like this one from happening again.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.