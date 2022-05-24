ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles star Darius Slay says he, James Bradberry have ‘huge shoes to fill’

By Geoffrey Knox
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the march towards the summer’s Eagles training camp continues, it’s hard to stop talking about how good the Philadelphia Eagles look on paper and how good they can be going forward. Last season’s surprise playoff run was punctuated by five Birds making the Pro Bowl roster: Jason Kelce, Darius Slay,...

