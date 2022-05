SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Trinity Fire Department said crews are investigating after two cars crashed into the Enoree fire station. Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 5:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found that two vehicles had crashed into the station. They added that two people were unresponsive following the crash. However, their condition is currently unknown.

ENOREE, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO