Kansas City, MO

KCTV5 experiencing technical issues, may not be on air for some viewers

By KCTV5 Staff
KCTV 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Due to issues at our transmitter,...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 1

tonyskansascity.com

KCI Warning: Airport Ruined For Memorial Day

Some of our local politically engaged denizens believe that city hall basically scuttled KCI in order to force a yes vote for the new airport via social media slander. Whilst the old school buildings had their charms, there's no denying that the current state of the facility is outdated and frustrating.
KCTV 5

Shawnee woman killed in rural Missouri crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas woman was killed and a man from Overland Park was injured after a late-night crash in rural Missouri. According to the crash report, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highway 32, three miles east of Lebanon, Missouri. The report indicates...
SHAWNEE, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Public Radio Hypes Racist Legacy Of Country Club Plaza

Local media is openly hostile to this local bit of Kansas City history despite the great many JOBS the embattled entertainment district provides. Nevertheless . . . Check cowtown progressives dwelling on the misdeeds of a long dead real estate developer . . . Which is slightly less courageous than calling out anybody who is currently in power.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Seyz Goodbye To Boring Steamboat Arabia

The tourism stats are impressive but we can only imagine that most visitors were youngsters who were forced to attend. Now, the sunken boat tour is probably going back to STL . . . The Steamboat Arabia Museum is one of the top tourism draws in Kansas City. It ranked...
KANSAS CITY, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Jackson County Exec Frank White Confronts Surprise Primary Fight

More than anything about Kansas City politics . . . TKC LOVES JACKSON COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY COMPETITION!!!. Rigorous debate amongst Democratic Party denizens makes everyone better and clears out the mistaken idea that any single party is "entitled" to voter support. Accordingly . . . TKC INSIDERS TELL US THAT...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas City man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Danny Tucker is an 87-year-old white male who was last seen around 4 a.m. Saturday near 94th and North Kensington. Danny, who is 5′8″ and 170 pounds with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

GUNFIRE ERUPTS AT KANSAS CITY DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT!!!

On this Memorial Day weekend we once again regret the rising quotient of violence in Kansas City. Even worse and seemingly unlikely . . . KANSAS CITY DISC GOLF SPARKS GUNFIRE ON SATURDAY!!!. This is tragic for a lot of reasons but mostly because playing disc golf seems like one...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

History of Stroud's Oak Ridge Manor Restaurant & Bar in the Northland, Kansas City, Missouri

Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash. The first time I dined at Stroud's north of the river in Clay County, Kansas City, Missouri was probably over 30 years ago. Stroud's, which is considered a local chain, met all my expectations. It was like sitting down and having a home-cooked meal. Best rolls, best fried chicken, and who doesn't love their side of green beans? The service was always great in my experience and seeing crowds waiting for seats was a sign I wasn't the only customer who felt this place was crowded for a reason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Three years since tornado outbreak that impacted Linwood, Kearney

Traveling Vietnam Wall brings visitors looking to honor service members’ sacrifices. While some people are celebrating Memorial Day weekend with cookouts, others are taking time to reflect on the holiday’s intended purpose: to honor service members who died in military service to the nation. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KEARNEY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Politicos Mourn Abandoned Downtown Kansas City Newspaper Printing Building

This morning the leadership class took a meeting at an ironic and iconic locale . . . The old printing facility for the Kansas City Star which now sits empty. The group was paying lip-service to infrastructure funding and/or checking seating order at the taxpayer trough . . . Meanwhile, this melancholy observation caught our attention . . .
KANSAS CITY, MO
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Kansas county on ‘high’ COVID alert ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The latest coronavirus data has some states on high alert heading into Memorial Day weekend. But, in Kansas, most counties are experiencing low transmission levels according to CDC “COVID-19 Community Levels” data. As of Thursday, only Lyon County is experiencing “high” levels of spread. Dr. Clif Jones, an Infectious Disease Specialist […]
TOPEKA, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

I-29 Bridge over 72nd St. to be replaced

MoDOT Kansas City will be hosting an online public information meeting regarding an upcoming bridge replacement project involving the Interstate 29 bridges over 72nd Street in Platte County. Those interested in learning more, viewing plans or submitting comments and/or questions about the project can do so online on the project...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating Saturday morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is in critical condition after being shot Saturday morning. According to police, the incident happened in the 3200 block of East 8th Street in Kansas City around 5:30 a.m. More information was not immediately available. KCTV5 will continue to update this story as...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Yet again, KC Pet Project is at capacity

Suspected serial killer charged in death of KC man, accused of killing a 7th victim. Court records show how investigators linked a suspected serial killer to the murder of a seventh victim in Kansas City, Missouri. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A few girls out in Bonner Springs decided to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Girls open up lemonade stand in Bonner Springs

Suspected serial killer charged in death of KC man, accused of killing a 7th victim. Court records show how investigators linked a suspected serial killer to the murder of a seventh victim in Kansas City, Missouri. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Hundreds of cats and dogs in Kansas City are...
BONNER SPRINGS, KS
KCTV 5

Local school security in question after shooting

Suspected serial killer charged in death of KC man, accused of killing a 7th victim. Court records show how investigators linked a suspected serial killer to the murder of a seventh victim in Kansas City, Missouri. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hundreds of cats and dogs in Kansas City are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

KU MED SEYZ PUT COVID MASK BACK ON!!!

Just in time to ruin your holiday, check local health leaders offering an update on the state of the pandemic that everybody is ignoring for the Summer. Here's the word with a fashion statement highlight . . . The University of Kansas Health System is currently treating nine patients with...
KANSAS STATE

