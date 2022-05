SAN FRANCISCO -- There are at least twice as many gun dealers as mental health care providers across more than one-fifth of the country, according to an ABC7 data analysis of active federal licenses maintained the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. 41 counties across the U.S. have at least 10 times as many gun dealers than mental health care providers.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO