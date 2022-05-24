ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans lean on veteran WR Brandin Cooks for leadership with OTAs underway

By Brandon Scott
 5 days ago

(SportsRadio 610) - Lovie Smith's coached in the NFL since 1996 and said he's never been part of a good team without great veteran leadership.

It's one thing to inject young talent into the roster, as the Texans did with nine draft picks and 12 undrafted free agents competing in camp. But older players who know how to practice, know how to play, and can set a standard for the younger ones.

Smith concedes there are limitations to how coaches can reach players, so it's important players are able to reach each other.

That's where veterans like wide receiver Brandin Cooks, linebacker Christian Kirksey, center Justin Britt and guard A.J. Cann come in.

Cooks, specifically, is someone players and coaches alike rely upon. That's why they are excited the Texans signed him to a two-year extension.

Second-year quarterback Davis Mills spoke in April about the impact Cooks had on fellow receiver Nico Collins and tight end Brevin Jordan when they were rookies last year.

"He has a ton of talent and makes it really hard on defenses to game plan to go out there to stop him, so that’s the biggest thing first," Mills said. "He’s also a great leader for our team and for the younger guys in that room who are going to be catching passes, for Nico, for Brevin. Just setting the example of how they work and that’s something that Nico and Brevin have fed on and looked at him to realize how a pro prepares and handles themselves week in and week out to continue to perform as the season goes on. I think those guys have taken that in last year and have really taken the next step going into this year."

Cooks is coming off back-to-back seasons as the Texans' leading receiver. Circumstances going into this season, however, will be different. For the first time, his starting quarterback is returning in Mills. Houston is also switching up its offense, going from Tim Kelly to Pep Hamilton as offensive coordinator.

Mills said the Texans want to do a better job mixing up the run and pass, but also take advantage of big plays and vertical routes down the field.

The putrid running game is well-documented, but the offense was also limited in stretching the ball downfield.

Mills ranked 27th in intended air yards per attempt (7.2), completed air yards (1,419) and 26th in completed air yards per completion (5.4).

Improving on those numbers is critical not only in Mills' individual development, but the viability of the offense as a whole.

"Times like this, being here at OTAs, being able to get some of those live throws, and then summertime comes and be able to get the guys together and just keep that thing going before going into training camp," Cooks said Tuesday of continuing to build chemistry with Mills.

"As we all know, everything is just about reps."

Cooks' understanding of this, valuing practice time the way he does, is part of how Smith said his top receiver is oriented.

To hear Cooks tell it, players are bought in to Smith's message. But it's important for Cooks, an accomplished veteran who was just guaranteed $36 million in his new contract, to lead by example.

"Obviously, they look at me to be able to help lead in areas," Cooks said. "If I’m not here, it’s going to be hard. Obviously, there’s been some time I’m away from my family, but when I can be here, I’m definitely going to be here to help lead and set that standard that we all are looking for for the season."

Not all of the team leaders were present for voluntary organized team activities Tuesday when reporters were allowed to observe for about two hours. Two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and Maliek Collins, the Texans' best interior defensive lineman who was re-signed in free agency this offseason ($8.5 million guaranteed), did not attend the practice.

Smith said he's communicated with every player who's absent, which is not many, and he's fine with their status. The first mandatory minicamp open to media is June 14, when Smith expects to see everyone, unless there is some predetermined agreement on their absence.

No one should be satisfied with how bad the Texans have been the past two years, or the projection they could be the league's worst in 2022 .

On top of Cooks' on-field production, his leadership in the locker room and at practices mean just as much around this time of the NFL calendar.

"Brandin’s one of our best players, he produces. He’s also one of our best leaders," Smith said. "He does it the right way, practices hard, reps our organization on and off the field the way you want him to. He says a lot that surprises me. That’s who he’s been all his life. He’s that guy that I lean on quite a bit and the rest of our team does."

