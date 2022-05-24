ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Needs Magnets? You Can Now Print Your Own Photos and Art on Samsung’s Refrigerators

By Tori Latham
 5 days ago
Samsung ’s newest upgrade might make your postcard-covered fridge a thing of the past.

The electronics company recently announced that it’s launching MyBespoke fridge panels, which will allow you to print artwork you select on the French doors of Samsung Bespoke appliances. The panels can be added to a fridge when you buy it, or, if you already own one, the existing doors can be switched out for the MyBespoke option. In either case, they’ll be delivered straight to your door, with panel each costing $250.

“MyBespoke brings a new level of customization to our Bespoke appliance line, inspiring a completely new way to express your creativity,” Shane Higby, the head of home appliance business for Samsung Electronics America, said in a statement. “Whether it’s a favorite personal photo or a bold print you designed, the possibilities are endless because it’s your one-of-a-kind Bespoke fridge.”

To accompany your original design , Samsung is offering complementary options for the lower doors and drawers. Bold, bright and neutral colors are available with glossy or metallic finishes so you can achieve the look that suits the artwork best.

For the launch, Samsung partnered with three creatives, each of whom designed their own fridge panels: the tattoo artist Dr. Woo, the visual artist Katie Rodgers and the family content creator Olive Mannella. Each of their designs is extremely unique, bringing their personality into the kitchen . For example, Dr. Woo adorned his fridge with delicate, tattoo-like illustrations.

“I’m drawn to tattoos because the art is about expression, and it’s so deeply personal,” he said in a statement. “I love this project for the same reason. It’s about stamping something, this time your kitchen, with your own story. And everyone has a unique story to tell.”

Samsung said the fridge panels will be available online starting later this year. If a tattoo is too much of a commitment for you, maybe these custom designs will serve as a more temporary way of introducing some art into your life.

#Samsung Televisions#Art#Magnet#French#Mybespoke
