Superman & Lois Stars React to Lana's Discovery — Plus, Tyler Hoechlin Talks Gaining Another TV Son Via Teen Wolf

By Andy Swift
 5 days ago
Superman & Lois fans were left with their jaws on the floor earlier this month when Clark (with his family’s full support) finally revealed his secret identity to childhood bestie Lana Lang.

We won’t get to see her reaction play out until the show returns on Tuesday, May 31 (The CW, 8/7c), but after catching up with Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch at The CW’s upfront presentation in New York, at least we have a little more insight on the situation.

“My first question was: Are we allowed to do this?” Hoechlin said. “One of the things I enjoy about our show is that the writers always give us something that surprises us, and we get to be fans of the script the same way people are fans of the show.”

As for Lana flirting with the Man of Steel prior to learning who he really is, Hoechlin said that he and actress Emmanuelle Chriqui “had a good laugh with that.”

And you didn’t think we’d let Hoechlin leave without talking about his just-announced return to the Teen Wolf franchise , did you? We made sure to ask for his thoughts on reprising the role of Derek Hale, as well as his experience with his character’s new teenage son.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch our interview with Hoechlin and Tulloch — the latter of whom reveals how her time on Grimm inspired Lois’ Bizarro World look — then drop a comment with your hopes for the rest of Superman & Lois ‘ second season below.

