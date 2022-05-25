ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets ‘we don’t need more gun control’ in response to Uvalde school shooting

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4rgf_0fp96fmN00

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene , the far-right conspiracy spreader up for renomination in Tuesday’s primary elections in Georgia, was one of the first to jump into the fray with a call to oppose new gun control efforts after news of a school shooting broke in Uvalde, Texas .

The Trump acolyte hit Twitter in the minutes after news of the shooting’s death toll reaching 15 broke across news networks to declare that more efforts to restrict America’s rampant gun ownership , which far outpaces other countries that do not see such violence, was not necessary. The death toll was later revised upwards, with 19 students and two adults dead in the massacre.

“Our nation needs to take a serious look at the state of mental health today,” she argued.

“America is failing our youngest generations from decades of rejecting good moral values and teachings,” her tweet continued. “We don’t need more gun control. We need to return to God.”

The far-right freshman member of the House is up for reelection in November and on Tuesday faced several GOP candidates in a primary election. The state of the race was not immediately clear heading into the vote on Tuesday given the near-total lack of polling in the district and medley of scandals that Ms Greene has wandered into since taking office.

She was one of a number of lawmakers to have immediate reactions on Tuesday in the face of the shocking news out of Texas, where police said a 18-year-old high school student killed more than a dozen in a rampage at an elementary school.

Many Americans in general were questioning after the shooting whether Congress could be expected to do anything at all in response to the shooting, which like the racially-motivated massacre in Buffalo earlier this month now seems like an all-too-common occurence in modern-day US society. President Joe Biden was expected to speak on the shooting later in the evening.

The likelihood of any significant legislation addressing virtually any issue remains low for the rest of 2022 solely due to the makeup of the US Senate, which is evenly divided 50-50 among party lines and requires 60 votes to pass most bills.

The resulting political reality has left many despairing over whether the increasingly-common tragedies will be addressed meaningfully by the US govenment in the near or even long-term future.

Comments / 27

Old Corps 86
4d ago

The same ones claiming it's all about a lack of mental healthcare, are the same ones blocking Universal Healthcare.

Reply(9)
20
Eljr99
4d ago

We need to outlaw assualt weapons! Hunting rifles and handguns for protection with should be allowed. Those that profess the need to own assault weapons are fanatic, heartless and with a dark, dark soul.. They have no sympathetic feelings for the victims and their families. They only think of the power of money that the gun lobby brings, compliments of the NRA. Let's not forget the gun manufactures and gun retailers. Yes it's a about the all might greenback!

Reply(2)
3
frank mole
4d ago

I wonder what this Horseface would say if one of those kids was hers.

Reply
18
Related
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#School Shooting#High School#Violent Crime#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#House#Gop
The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy