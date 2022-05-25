ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Hudson Valley parents: Peculiar black fly bites a new concern

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Parents throughout Hudson Valley are noticing peculiar bug bites popping up on their kids. Doctors have reported that black flies are to blame.

“First, there is no human infectious disease that are caused by these flies that we know of,” said Dr. Ivan Miller, the head of emergency medicine for Westchester Medical Center. “I would remain calm if my child got these bites."

A New Paltz mother told News 12 that she noticed marks on her 4-year-old daughter. Dana Savitsky, a mother in Bedford, says she noticed the marks on her 8-year-old daughter in the same place two weeks apart.

Dr. Miller says that the bites are essentially allergic reactions that can be treated with over the counter Benadryl or other antihistamines.

These bugs are just one addition to what parents have been dealing with recently.

"We had to worry about COVID. All these crazy viruses this year. And now we have to worry about intense bugs,” said Miquel Cohn, a New Paltz parent. “It's just like never ending."

