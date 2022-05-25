Calm, mild weather ahead of showers for Friday

It will stay calm with mild temperatures through the middle of the week.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologists says highs Wednesday and Thursday will be nearing 70 degrees.

Rain will return by midday Friday and become more steady through the evening rush.

There will be a chance of an isolated thunderstorm Friday night.

The rain will continue for the first half of Saturday before sun returns for the afternoon.

It will be mild and calm for Sunday and Memorial Day.