Footie fans could be allowed to stand on terraces despite spate of recent pitch invasions

By Jonathan Reilly
 5 days ago
FOOTBALL fans could be allowed to stand on the terraces in time for the start of the new season despite a spate of recent pitch invasions.

Sports minister Nigel Huddlestone said he was "minded to change the existing all-seater policy” so that safe standing can be introduced.

He said that safety checks at certain games had been successful and shown to be safe and would hand out licences to club intime for the new season.

He said that “celebrations are more orderly with no opportunity for forwards and backwards movement” and it was “easier to identify pockets of overcrowding” and that “barriers offer stability for people moving up and down aisles and gangways.”

It comes after The Sun revealed a top cop was among thousands of Bournemouth supporters who surged onto the pitch when they were promoted.

Sarah Derbyshire, 49, and two colleagues were spotted on the turf at the good-natured May 3 celebrations despite it being illegal for fans to enter a pitch "without lawful authority or lawful excuse".

There have been a string of similar invasions across the country with players assaulted and managers caught in skirmishes.

The latest was at Premier League title winners Man City on Sunday where Sky pundit and former Manchester United star Gary Neville called the invasion "deeply concerning."

