Smithfield, NC

Smithfield police officer, man injured in stabbing, suspect is arrested

By Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

A Smithfield police officer is recovering from a stabbing injury he received Tuesday morning while responding to a disturbance in which another man was stabbed.

Officer A.E. Watts arrived at a residence on South Seventh Street, to find Curtis Strathern, 38, stabbed in the abdomen.

Shawn Marshall, 20, of Smithfield was arrested for allegedly stabbing Strathern and assaulting Watts. He was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felonious assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Strathern was hospitalized in stable condition and Watts was treated and released.

The incident occurred at Marshall’s residence, police said in a news release.

Marshall has been jailed with a $150,000 bond.

The News & Observer has reached out to Smithfield police for more details on the stabbing.

