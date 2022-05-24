ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palo Alto, CA

Arrests made in East Palo Alto park shooting

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUePA_0fp93MNj00

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — East Palo Alto police announced two arrests have been made in connection to a gun battle waged last week in the middle of a park filled with children.

Dozens of children ran for their lives through Jack Farrell Park, screaming for help, as 33 shots were fired on May 17.

Two groups of armed men sent a hail of bullets through the park. The police chief said it was a “targeted attack” by one group of men who opened fire on a second group of men. The second group returned fire. Four adults were shot, including homicide victim Ralph Fields Jr.

No children were physically injured.

Despite the arrests, the killer may still be at-large.

“Neither person (arrested) is considered the homicide suspect at this time,” Police Chief Jeff Liu wrote Tuesday.

Police are still searching for more witnesses and trying to identify more suspects.

“The two people were booked into the San Mateo County Jail on their outstanding warrants where they will remain while we continue building the cases against them for their involvement in the shooting which endangered the families and children playing in Jack Farrell Park. Names and photos are not being released at this time because the investigation is continuing. We are still actively seeking witnesses to the homicide,” Liu wrote on Tuesday.

One video sent to KRON4 was recorded by a girl who was playing a game of tag with her friends at the exact moment a barrage of bullets were fired. The girl runs and screams, “Help me!”

The video went viral on Twitter with hundreds of comments.

The girl’s aunt told KRON4, “She ran towards us at the softball field. Then the bullets came flying towards the softball field and bleachers.”

At a community meeting held in the wake of the shooting, one mother said, “There were so many children screaming and crying and running. I can’t duck because I’m trying to find my son. Eventually I found him hiding behind the tree. Some lady took him in and a whole bunch of others to hide.”

Amidst the park’s chaos, the gunmen slipped away from the crime scene.

Pastor Paul Bains said, “If you see something, say something. Otherwise this is going to happen again because retaliation is what ignorant, stupid minds want to do.”

Bains said gang members broke their own street code.

“There is a street code that is out there. We don’t condone any type of violence. But you even broke the street code by shooting where kids were,” Bains said.

A witness said one of the men who was being shot at fled toward the softball field in the same direction where children and parents were trying to take cover under bleachers.

At least 14 children, 1 teacher dead in Texas school shooting

The only victim who was still in the park when officers arrived was Fields. Fields, 34, lived in East Palo Alto and is a cousin of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Two more gunshot victims showed up at a nearby firehouse where they were treated by firefighter paramedics.

A fourth victim was found inside a house on Fordham Street, police said.

Police and faith leaders said no children were physically injured in the shooting, however, many were mentally traumatized.

“Shootings and violence, especially in parks with kids playing, is completely unacceptable. This type of activity will not be tolerated,” Liu said.

“Despite the large number of people present for this violent and tragic incident, we do not have many witnesses. It is imperative that we find the suspects responsible for this incident and hold them accountable within the law,” Liu said at press conference held last week.

The group Mothers Against Murder is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call EPAPD Cmdr. Angel Sanchez at 650-853-3154. Anonymous tips can be sent by email to epa@tipnow.org or by text to 650-409-6792.

The East Palo Alto Police Department is being assisted by the Menlo Park Police Department, San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office and San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Emeryville scooterist crashes into moving car, taken to hospital

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A person riding a scooter crashed into a moving car on Saturday in Emeryville, police said in a Facebook post. The scooterist is “okay” and was taken to a local hospital. The incident happened on the intersection of 65th Street and Shellmound Street. Video posted by Emeryville police shows the scooterist […]
EMERYVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
San Mateo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Mateo County, CA
East Palo Alto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Menlo Park, CA
City
East Palo Alto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Suspect stole OPD car, led officers on chase that ended in Vallejo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on Friday after stealing an Oakland Police Department vehicle and leading officers on a chase, OPD said. The pursuit ended in Vallejo, where the suspect was arrested. The incident began just before 8:30 p.m., when an OPD officer responded to an unrelated assault incident. While the officer […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma police investigating prowling, attempted burglary incident

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma are investigating a prowling and attempted burglary incident that occurred at a residence on Thursday. On Thursday at 8:11 a.m., officers with the Petaluma Police Department responded to Webster Street on a report of an unknown suspect who walked to the rear of a residence and attempted to […]
PETALUMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 in Custody Following Pursuit Involving Stolen OPD Patrol Car in East Bay

One person was taken into custody following a pursuit involving a stolen patrol car in the East Bay Friday night, Oakland police said. Oakland Police said that around 8:30 p.m., an officer responded to the 500 block of Lake Park Ave to investigate an unrelated assault. That's when a person stole a marked patrol car and took off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Softball#School Shooting#Violent Crime
KRON4 News

11-year-old boy reported missing in Gilroy now found

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — An 11-year-old boy was reported missing Saturday afternoon in Gilroy, police announced in a Nixle alert sent out at 6:15 p.m. Leo Barradas ran away from the 7200 block of Dowdy Street but now has been found as of 7:55 p.m. He is approximately 4 feet tall with black hair, brown […]
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest pair in connection to April homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Jose have arrested two men who are suspected of a fatally shooting a man back in April. The San Jose Police Department announced that 33-year-old Henry Nguyen and 38-year-old Johnson Nguyen, both San Jose residents, have been taken into custody after police believe the pair is responsible […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Graphic video: Police release bodycam footage of fatal police shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police department released footage from body cameras worn by officers in the May 19 police shooting which left two men dead. Police are describing the event as an “officer-involved shooting incident that ended tragically.” Please note that the video is graphic. Officers responded to a call at Mariposa […]
CBS San Francisco

Arrests made in deadly shooting outside San Leandro bar

SAN LEANDRO – Police in San Leandro made two arrests this week in connection with deadly shooting outside a bar back in March.According to officers, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso outside Cunha's Cocktails on 155 Pelton Center Way on the night of March 25. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.His identity has not been released.Officers said incident started with an altercation inside the bar. The conflict continued when the parties left the bar onto Parrott Street, which culminated in the shooting.Following a two-month investigation, police identified a...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksro.com

iPhone Thief Arrested After Chase from Santa Rosa to San Rafael

A man suspected of stealing iPhones from an AT&T store in Santa Rosa has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase. Wednesday night’s chase ended some 38-miles away in San Rafael. Following his arrest, the suspect was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency. The man, Gregory Dawson of San Francisco, is accused of cutting security cables and taking five iPhones, valued at a total of more than three-thousand bucks. A 17-year-old boy was in the vehicle during the chase, which reached speeds of up to 100-miles-per-hour. The boy was not hurt.
KTVU FOX 2

Hayward police seek 'reckless' motorcycle driver

HAYWARD, Calif. - Hayward police sent out an alert Friday saying they are trying to figure out who this "reckless" motorcycle rider is. They shared images of a man in a black helmet, T-shirt and jeans popping a wheelie on a Suzuki in the middle of the street. Police said...
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy