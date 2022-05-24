ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Police tackle alligator in parking garage

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mg1VY_0fp93G5N00

( ABC4 ) – Police officers in Charleston, South Carolina, along with an animal control team, harbor patrol, and others tackled a lost alligator in a parking garage recently.

Officers piled on top of the alligator, using duct tape to tape its mouth shut.

How alligators survive in icy waters

They reportedly even used handcuffs around its feet.

In the end, they safely relocated the alligator, making it the second alligator relocated from Daniel Island Area this month.

