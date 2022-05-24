ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone, SD

South Dakota’s most unique bridge opens just in time for Memorial Day weekend

By Aleah Burggraff
kotatv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEYSTONE, S.D. (KOTA) - Keystone’s Wye bridge opened Friday just before the busy holiday weekend. Closed for construction after last Labor Day, the goal was to reopen the unique bridge by Memorial Day. Work done on the bridge...

www.kotatv.com

KELOLAND TV

New challenges for tourism in western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend is the beginning of tourism season for many businesses in Western KELOLAND. And as families pack up for their camping trips, gas prices are at some of the highest numbers yet. This is concerning for some iconic Black Hills attractions. Wall Drug...
GAS PRICE
newscenter1.tv

New processing facility planned for western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Plans were announced Friday for a $1.1 billion, 8,000 head per day processing facility that will be constructed in western South Dakota. Kingsbury & Associates and Sirius Realty of Rapid City, S.D. and Greenville, S.C. are teaming up to have a 1 million square foot facility that will process beef and include a specialty bison line.
RAPID CITY, SD
Voice of America

Native Americans Confront Racism in South Dakota

WASHINGTON — “No wonder those four great Americans seem so sad as they look down from Mount Rushmore,” Denver Post columnist Roscoe Flemingwrote in 1962. “For they see incongruous and continuing racism.”. In South Dakota at that time, it wasn’t unusual to see restaurant and shop...
RAPID CITY, SD
City
Custer, SD
Keystone, SD
Government
City
Keystone, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Wood, SD
newscenter1.tv

Groundbreaking held for future Hot Springs processing plant

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – Ground has been broken for a new facility for the West River beef industry. A new processing plant will be going up in Hot Springs. It will create seven new jobs and provide ranchers with a local option to put their product to market. Dakota...
KELOLAND TV

Events to be held to commemorate 1972 Flood in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been nearly 50 years since deadly floods hit Rapid City. Now the community is preparing to look back on the 1972 flood that killed 238 people. 50 years ago, this area at Memorial Park in Rapid City was filled with dozens of...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Black Hills National Cemetery prepares for Memorial Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The day before Memorial Day, the Black Hills National Cemetery gets a change. Lines of white headstones get an American Flag placed in front of the grave. The cemetery is a special place for many to be at for Memorial Day. “We got, I think...
FESTIVAL
kotatv.com

It’s not the Medieval Age, it’s the Black Hills Renaissance Faire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The second Black Hills Renaissance Faire was on May 28 and May 29 in Lead, SD. Booths and people dressed in medieval-themed costumes filled Manuel Brothers Park overlooking the Homestake Open Cut. Last year, the fair was celebrated with 1,500 people and fair officials estimate...
LEAD, SD
#Memorial Day Weekend#Labor Day#Just In Time#Urban Construction#Keystone Wye
kotatv.com

Main Street Square fountains flow

The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Downtown Rapid City entering summer mode

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Downtown Rapid City is switching over to summer mode. One sure sign that summer has arrived is turning on the fountains at Main Street Square. For the past few days the fountains have been running off and on for maintenance purposes, to make sure everything works after seven months. They officially open Friday, so you may want to grab a swimsuit, it’s going to be hot.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Moody wins SD NBHA Senior Championships

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In day two of the SD NBHA Championships, one of South Dakota’s top barrel racers of the last 20 years proved that she’s still one of the best on horseback. Ben Burns has highlights from some of Saturday’s top competitors in the Senior Championships.
RAPID CITY, SD
News Break
Politics
Hot 104.7

Is It Illegal To Pass Tractors On South Dakota Highways?

Farming season is in full swing in South Dakota! Tractors are in the fields. Farmers are finishing up in one area and off to the next. Many times that trip includes a short jaunt down one of the rural highways in our area. This is a simple reminder. When you...
Evie M.

Would you stay at "South Dakota's Most Haunted Campground"?

Not an actual photo of Sica Hollow. I couldn't find one I could use.Starsania on Adobestock.com. I loved South Dakota. I’m so glad I chose to vacation out in the Blackhills during the years I lived in North Dakota. With breathtaking scenery, fresh air, and one of the coolest casinos I’ve ever been to, it’s more than worth a visit—it’s a must go location. The only thing I would change about my experience in South Dakota would be the fact I had no idea how many haunted locations there were around the state. I mean, wow. And one of the most (allegedly) haunted would have to be Sica Hollow State Park. I can’t believe I didn’t go. What a missed opportunity. It’s not the blackjack dealer’s fault, but when he mentioned it in passing, he said nothing about it’s haunted history.
101.9 KELO-FM

Judge rules South Dakota not doing enough to make voting easier

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A judge has ruled that South Dakota is violating federal laws by failing to make it easier to vote. U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol in an opinion released Thursday sided with two South Dakota American Indian tribes, the Rosebud Sioux and the Oglala Sioux.
ELECTIONS
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City named number one emerging housing market

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City was recently named the number one emerging housing market in the United States by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The study analyzed housing market data, as well as, economic vitality and quality of life statistics. The Rapid City market lead the nation...
RAPID CITY, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

How Many South Dakotans Have Died While Serving Their Country?

Memorial Day is a time to reflect on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. Since gaining statehood in 1889, South Dakota has sent its very best to each and every conflict the U.S. has been involved in. From the Spanish American War, all the way to Iraq and Afghanistan, those who serve in the armed forces have brought great pride to the Mount Rushmore State.
