BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Check out what you can do this weekend in our region. Point au Roche State Park is hosting an educational event about frogs Saturday. Guests can learn about frog sounds. What the sounds mean, and who they’re talking to. Participants will go for a walk around the pound while learning about how frogs communicate. All ages and abilities are welcome. The frog class starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO