RJ Barrett will test out knee with Team Canada at World Cup

With his sprained knee apparently 100 percent, RJ Barrett will get a chance to play on a big stage — for his country and his father — before the Knicks open training camp.

During a press conference for Team Canada, it was disclosed 14 players — including Barrett — have committed to participating in all international qualifying events ahead of the 2024 Olympics. Rowan Barrett, RJ’s father who raised his son in the Toronto suburbs, is the team general manager.

Canada failed to make the Olympics last summer by losing in the qualifying finals to Czech Republic. It was a deep disappointment because of Canada’s rising amount of NBA players . A lack of team chemistry is being blamed for the ouster.

The World Cup is up first. Canada, coached by Nick Nurse, will open the World Cup qualifiers in Hamilton, Ontario, on July 1 against the Dominican Republic.

During the Knicks’ second-to-last game of the season, at Washington, Barrett hurt his knee while driving to the basket . He missed the finale, but was expected back three weeks later, so he should be good to go for the qualifiers.

RJ Barrett’s Knicks season came to a close due to a knee sprain. Jason Szenes for the New York Post

“We determined we needed to have continuity and cohesion within our teams,” Barrett’s father said. “We have talented teams. We have talented players. But we need them somehow to be together, kind of, the left hand needs to know what the right hand is doing, [which] is a little bit more important for us this time.”

The 14 Canadians who have renewed their commitments are: Barrett, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Khem Birch, Oshae Brissett, Dillon Brooks, Luguentz Dort, Zach Edey, Melvin Ejim, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cory Joseph, Jamal Murray, Kelly Olynyk, Kevin Pangos, and Dwight Powell.