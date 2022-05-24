ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS pulls ‘FBI’ season finale after Texas elementary school shooting

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSPC7_0fp92FAR00

The season finale of the CBS drama “FBI” will not air Tuesday after the tragic elementary school shooting in Texas.

The network made the decision to pull the Season 4 closer — titled “Prodigal Son” — because the characters work to prevent a school shooting. The episode was scheduled to air at 8 p.m. ET.

“As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case,” the episode’s official synopsis reads.

According to TV Line , the show’s official Twitter account was still promoting the episode that “hits too close to home” for the show’s character, Jubal, at 5 p.m. ET.

The tweet has since been deleted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WH39w_0fp92FAR00
The “FBI” season finale involves the characters working to prevent a school shooting.
CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCqGV_0fp92FAR00
The “too close to home” episode would’ve aired after a gunman allegedly opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 students and one teacher.
CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aovce_0fp92FAR00
The episode’s synopsis reads: “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.”
CBS

The outlet also reported that CBS will rerun the Feb. 1 episode of “FBI” in the finale’s place.

The Post has reached out to the show’s representatives for comment.

The decision to hold the controversial episode comes just hours after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos allegedly shot and killed at least 14 kids and one teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Ramos also reportedly shot and killed his grandmother before heading to the school.

“It is believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde with a handgun and also had a rifle, but that’s not yet confirmed,” Abbott told reporters at an unrelated press conference in Abilene, adding that the shooter attended Uvalde High School.

Comments / 1

