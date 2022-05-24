ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pi Kappa Alpha president testifies he instructed Pikes to delete evidence

By By Ellie Buerk / The Blade
 5 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — After learning that Stone Foltz had been hospitalized and was in serious condition, following a night of binge drinking at a Pi Kappa Alpha initiation event, fraternity president Daylen Dunson texted out a list of commands to several executive fraternity members.

No. 1: “Everyone get home, please pray on Stone tonight,” Dunson wrote.

No. 2: “Delete any social media posts on your stories from today ...”

The list ends with No. 5, “Be smart about your words or actions about the situation.”

Dunson previously pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, obstructing official business, eight counts of misdemeanor hazing, and seven counts of misdemeanor failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

He was charged alongside seven co-defendants, five of whom have taken plea agreements, in connection with the death of Mr. Foltz, a 20-year-old BGSU student who died after the state of Ohio alleges he was hazed and coerced into drinking an entire liter of 86-proof Evan Williams bourbon on March 4, 2021. Mr. Foltz died on March 7, 2021 of fatal ethanol intoxication, or alcohol poisoning.

Two of the eight former Pi Kappa Alpha members, or Pikes, charged in this case have been on trial since May 17.

Jacob Krinn, 21, of Delaware, Ohio, and Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, Ohio, each face multiple criminal charges, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and hazing, among others.

Dunson was one of four witnesses to testify on behalf of the state of Ohio on Tuesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court.

His testimony shed light on the Pikes’ scramble to understand what happened to Mr. Foltz on “Big-Little” night, an event where active members are paired with younger members in a mentorship role. The event began at 9 p.m. on March 4, 2021 and was held at 318 Main St., an off-campus residence in Bowling Green.

“Everyone was shocked and didn’t know what to do,” Dunson said.

Around 11:30 p.m. that night, Dunson jumped on to a Facebook group chat with several executive Pike members, where he issued his commands.

Mr. Foltz needs to grow up, an active member responded in that chat.

“Everybody in this fraternity killed a bottle. If you can't handle it, see ya. You can't make the cut,” he wrote.

For his part, Dunson testified that at that point in the night he wasn’t worried about criminal charges, but rather any consequences BGSU might hand down. He texted other active members about making sure Mr. Foltz’s girlfriend, Madelyn Borja, wouldn’t rat them out as soon as they knew Mr. Foltz would recover.

Mr. Henricksen was not included in these chats, Dunson testified.

The university convened a hearing over Zoom on March 5, 2021, where they issued an immediate suspension of the fraternity.

Stacey Allan, a former assistant dean of students for BGSU, testified that Mr. Henricksen, Pike’s new pledge educator, as well as vice president of member development for BGSU’s Interfraternity Council, was in attendance on that Zoom call. He asked if they could communicate with the pledges about the suspension, she said, noting that he was informed that the Pikes would not be allowed to do so.

Ms. Allan’s primary role at BGSU was to oversee Greek life. By extension, she spearheaded many of the university’s anti-hazing initiatives.

Mr. Henricksen participated in at least one of those initiatives. During that “Falcons Against Hazing” event, students were asked to write down what they value and discuss how those values do not connect to hazing.

Mr. Henricksen, captured smiling in an Instagram post, wrote, “I value ‘memes.’”

Mr. Krinn also participated in at least one of the university’s anti-hazing initiatives. He attended a speech given by Evelyn Piazza, a woman who lost her 19-year-old son, Tim Piazza, in 2017 after he drank at least 18 alcoholic drinks in an hour during a Penn State University fraternity hazing ritual and subsequently fell down the stairs.

Jeremy Zilmer, BGSU’s associate dean of students in the spring of 2021, interviewed both Mr. Henricksen and Mr. Krinn as a part of the university’s investigatory team.

Recordings of those interviews were played for jurors.

Mr. Krinn, his voice soft and at times inaudible, shared that he saw Mr. Foltz throw up at the “Big-Little” event. The defendant was Mr. Foltz’s assigned “Big.”

Mr. Krinn also confirmed prior testimony that he and a few other Pikes brought Mr. Foltz back to his apartment.

“We got him to the couch, and he passed out,” Mr. Krinn told Mr. Zilmer.

He additionally stated that he tried to find a roommate to watch Mr. Foltz, but was unsuccessful and that he did not have Mr. Foltz’s girlfriend’s information. So after about 30 minutes, he and the other Pikes left. Mr. Krinn said he went back out to a bar, did some shots, and then went home.

Mr. Henricksen, in his interview, said he wasn’t at 318 Main St. during “Big-Little” night — a fact that has been uncontested by the state. He stated that he did, however, inform the pledges that they ought to take the next day off from classes, “because they were going to have a long night.”

Both Mr. Henricksen and Mr. Krinn told investigators that no one was forced to drink at “Big-Little” night.

Testimony in the trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.

