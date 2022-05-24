ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio lawmakers poised to act on cash bail, non-citizen voting

By Jim Provance / The Blade
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House and Senate could vote as soon as Wednesday to put separate questions before voters on this fall's ballot dealing with setting bail in criminal cases and prohibiting non-citizens from voting.

Both proposed constitutional amendments are on separate tracks but could clear both chambers before lawmakers recess for the summer as early as next week. Voters would weigh in on Nov. 8.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday voted along party lines to adopt Senate Joint Resolution 5, sponsored by Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R., Huron), that would, among other things, require judges to consider public safety when setting the amount of cash bail for criminal defendants.

The resolution is a direct response from an Ohio Supreme Court decision earlier this year that said getting a defendant to return to court to face charges should be the driving factor of how high cash bail should be.

The proposed amendment would require judges to consider public safety, the accused's criminal record, the seriousness of the offense, and the likelihood that the accused will return to court when setting bail.

Democrats prefer a separate path that also has bipartisan support reforms to the current cash system that they argue is more likely to keep defendants of limited financial means behind bars while wealthier defendants await trial outside prison. Work continues on those reform measures but not at the pace of the proposed constitutional amendment.

“Being indigent does not mean that someone is a bad or a dangerous person just as being wealthy doesn't mean someone is a good person,” Ohio public defender Tim Young told the committee. “Money does not equal morality. Throughout this debate on cash bail, it has been suggested in committee and in the media that wealthy people do not commit serious crimes. The classist bigotry is just wrong. It's sickening.”

He said concerns over public safety can play a role when it comes to setting conditions on a defendant’s conduct upon release but not when setting the amount of cash bail.

Sen. Niraj Antani (R., Miamisburg) disputed arguments that the amendment to the state constitution would run afoul of the U.S. Constitution.

“In the entire United States of America how has this not been challenged prior to this amendment?” he asked.

The House has a similar measure, sponsored by Reps. Jeff LaRe (R., Canal Winchester) and D.J. Swearingen (R., Huron), that is in position for a vote in that chamber.

Meanwhile, the full House is set to vote Wednesday on House Joint Resolution 4. Sponsored by Reps. Jay Edwards (R., Nelsonville) and Bill Seitz (R., Cincinnati), it would ask voters to etch into the Ohio Constitution a prohibition on a non-citizen voting in any election in the state.

The House State and Local Government Committee adopted the resolution with Republicans generally in support and Democrats in opposition.

State law already prohibits voting by non-citizens, but supporters argue that a constitutional amendment is needed to prevent local governments from expanding eligibility to vote in local elections under their home-rule authority.

Before the vote, the committee heard from Brian Housh, council president of Yellow Springs. The Dayton area village came into the crosshairs of Republicans because of council's 2020 adoption of a charter amendment that would have allowed voting by non-citizens in local races and issues only. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in to block any such registrations, but Mr. Housh said there weren’t any attempts.

“I feel that this suggestion to amend the constitution is a bit outsized, and I think the politicization of this issue should not direct your decision in this matter,” Mr. Housh said. “The bottom line is that I hope we can all agree that we have differences amongst municipalities across Ohio, both in political and personal beliefs, and I would hope that we can respect that.”

Critics counter that the proposal is unnecessary and driven by a political environment in which the integrity of elections nationally have been challenged.

The Ohio Constitution now states, “Every citizen of the United States, of the age of 18 years, who has been a resident of the state, county, township, or ward, such time as may be provided by law, and has been registered to vote for 30 days, has the qualifications of an elector, and is entitled to vote at all elections.”

The proposed amendment would substitute the word “only” for “every.” It would then add the line, “No person who lacks those qualifications shall be permitted to vote at any state or local election held in this state.”

The amendment would also tie these terms to another article of the constitution applying to home rule — local governments' general right of self-governance.

A similar resolution is pending in the Senate.

Deb Culp
5d ago

It has ALWAYS been prohibited for Non-US Citizens from voting and it should PERMANENTLY remain that way! To change that, Non- Citizens would never apply for US Citizenship .

