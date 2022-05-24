Barbara Ann Sorensen

Barbara of Sun City West, AZ, passed away on May 13, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born February 27, 1934 in Gove, Kansas to parents Chris and Naomi Wyckoff. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of forty years, Gary, her three children and two step-children. Ron Edwards Jr., Francine Edwards, Brenda[Leonard] Hanson, Serena[Larry] Sorensen and Gary[Alicia] Sorensen Jr. Barbara is also survived by nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, brother J.B. Wyckoff and many loving relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held in Wallowa, OR. this summer and a celebration of life in Sun City West, AZ. in the fall. Dates to be determined.