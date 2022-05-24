ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Latest Updates: Uvalde elementary school shooting

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas — Nineteen children and two adults have been confirmed dead in a...

spectrumnews1.com

spectrumnews1.com

Uvalde school police chief faulted in shooting response

The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system's small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students and responding to the occasional fight. Preparing for mass shootings is a small...
UVALDE, TX
spectrumnews1.com

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow. Department...
UVALDE, TX
KTLA

LAUSD announces new school safety measures in response to Texas shooting

Following the deadly mass shooting in Texas that shook the nation, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday that it will be expanding on-campus safety measures. L.A. Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said the district will be changing communications protocols and investing in new technology to enhance safety at schools. “Since Columbine, Sandy Hook, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Efficacy of security measures in schools to prevent shootings

OHIO — As authorities continue to investigate and the country tries to make sense of what happened in Uvalde, Texas, the role of educators and school administrators once again becomes part of the conversation. What You Need To Know. There’s evidence that gun laws and access to mental health...
UVALDE, TX
CBS LA

Southern California schools on alert after mass shooting kills 19 elementary school students in Texas

A number of schools in Southern California will be on alert Wednesday, a day after 19 elementary school students and two adults were killed in a mass shooting in Texas.A gunman, an 18-year-old armed with a handgun and assault rifle, was fatally shot by law enforcement after opening fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The mass shooting killed 19 students and two adults, and wounded two law enforcement officers.Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said there were "no adequate words" to describe Tuesday's horrific events in Uvalde, about 85 miles of San Antonio. Barnes said the county's Intelligence Assessment Center is monitoring the situation and the department will increase its presence at schools."No parent should ever have to wonder if their child is safe at school," he said.Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department would be working with school resource officers to "ensure the safety of our children." LAPD Chief Michel Moore said his department was working with Los Angeles School Police to increase patrols around schools and common pathways.South Pasadena and Arcadia police said they were unaware of any threats to their communities, but that they will have extra officers at their schools as a precaution.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Texas school shooting resonates among OC officials

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution declaring June as National Gun Violence Awareness Month — a move that was on their agenda before the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, and which came up for discussion just as news of the tragedy was breaking.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Denver

‘Colorado Hearts Are Heavy’: Gov. Jared Polis, Other Colorado Elected Leaders React To Texas Elementary School Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis released a statement after the elementary school shooting in Texas. At least 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. UPDATE: At least 18 children and one adult were killed after a shooter opened fire at Texas elementary school. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter is also dead and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers. https://t.co/ntvWmDY3xw — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 25, 2022 The shooter, an 18-year-old male, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. (credit: CBS) Authorities say the suspect...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teachers' union responds to armed educators proposal

MADISON, Wis. — The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was felt across the nation. In light of that deadly shooting, the Madison Teachers Union weighed in with concerns its hearing from teachers in the district. Michael Jones, president of Madison Teacher's, Inc., said the fear...
WISCONSIN STATE

