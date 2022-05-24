ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power outage affecting polling location, election headquarters in Fayetteville

By C.C. McCandless, Justin Trobaugh
 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — A power outage at the Washington County Courthouse is also impacting a polling location in Fayetteville.

Jennifer Price with the Washington County Election Commission says the election commission is working through the issues of no power at the county election headquarters.

The power is not expected to come back on at the courthouse in the immediate future, so ballot counting is moving to the sheriff’s office annex. Election officials say that this will not affect the timing of releasing results because ballots hadn’t been coming into the courthouse yet.

The biggest issue was making sure that the polling locations were able to contact the election commission. One polling location also lost power, but voting continued because the voting machines were able to continue operating without power in the vicinity.

SWEPCO’s outage map shows Sequoyah Methodist Church on Old Wire Road is affected by the outage.

The courthouse is currently closed due to the outage. SWEPCO says more than 2,300 people are without power. The estimated restoration time is 7:30 p.m.

