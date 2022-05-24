Plainview ISD releases graduation details for guests

The American Legion Unit 260 of Plainview and the city of Plainview will host a special Memorial Day program on Monday. The program will begin at 10 a.m. at the gazebo in the Plainview Cemetery. Carl Hartman, a local chaplain for Interim Healthcare and a retired Navy and Army veteran who served for 21 years, will be the guest speaker. Plainview Mayor Charles Starnes, who is a veteran himself, will be the event's MC. Some seating will be available or you're welcome to bring your own chair. The event will also include refreshments provided by Interim Hospice and the American Legion. Prior to Memorial Day, the American Legion will also distribute its traditional poppies on Thursday and on Friday. Legion members will be present at United Supermarkets on Thursday handing them out and on Friday, they'll be at Amigo's. The proceeds from the poppy fundraiser will go toward assisting needy and disabled veterans.

