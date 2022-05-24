ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Plainview ISD releases graduation details for guests

By Ellysa Harris
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 5 days ago

Plainview High School’s graduation is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldog Stadium. Plainview ISD released information about graduation on Tuesday noting that the ceremony is anticipated to last about an...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyPlainview

Registration open for National Ranching Heritage Center’s summer youth classes

The National Ranching Heritage Center in Lubbock will host summer youth classes next month. Classes are scheduled for June 13-17 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. Classes are open to kids who have completed first and second grades and third through fifth grades. The two younger grade levels will learn about pioneer living, ranch hands and ranch arts and crafts. The older kids will participate in frontier crafts and trades and ranch art or Western movie-making. Registration is $100 for members of the Ranching Heritage Association. It's $125 for non-members. All classes will be at the NRHC. Call ranchingheritage.org or reach out to Julie Hodges at Julie.hodges@ttu.edu for additional information.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plainview, TX
Education
City
Plainview, TX
Local
Texas Education
MyPlainview

2 Plainview PD officers promoted

New Cpl. Ruben Ramirez stands with Chief Derrick Watson. (Provided by the City of Plainview) Two Plainview Police officers recently received promotions. Officers Ruben Ramirez, who has served the Plainview PD for more than five years, and Jose Flores, who has served for four years, were both promoted to corporal.
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

Truckers Against Trafficking educational trailer makes stop in Plainview

A black CB microphone with light scratches and a coil sets behind a clear case on a display inside a trailer that travels the country. It may not seem like much but that mic is a powerful tool that was instrumental in saving several lives. It was last used to communicate from a truck stop where a trucker recognized the signs and made a call that rescued nine minors and broke a 13-state trafficking ring that resulted in 31 arrests. Now it travels across the country as a part of the Truckers Against Trafficking educational exhibition. Its...
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

Plainview Knights host community event

The Plainview Knights basketball team gathered at Kidsville Friday night to meet the community and raise some money. (Ellysa Harris/Plainview Herald) The Plainview Knights basketball team gathered at Kidsville Friday night to meet the community and raise some money.
PLAINVIEW, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Plainview High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
MyPlainview

Local American Legion chapter to distribute poppies, host special Memorial Day program

The American Legion Unit 260 of Plainview and the city of Plainview will host a special Memorial Day program on Monday. The program will begin at 10 a.m. at the gazebo in the Plainview Cemetery. Carl Hartman, a local chaplain for Interim Healthcare and a retired Navy and Army veteran who served for 21 years, will be the guest speaker. Plainview Mayor Charles Starnes, who is a veteran himself, will be the event's MC. Some seating will be available or you're welcome to bring your own chair. The event will also include refreshments provided by Interim Hospice and the American Legion. Prior to Memorial Day, the American Legion will also distribute its traditional poppies on Thursday and on Friday. Legion members will be present at United Supermarkets on Thursday handing them out and on Friday, they'll be at Amigo's. The proceeds from the poppy fundraiser will go toward assisting needy and disabled veterans.
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

MyPlainview

Plainview, TX
522
Followers
560
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area

 https://www.myplainview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy