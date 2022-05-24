Greater Cheyenne Greenway thanks spring clean-up volunteers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Warm weather means more time spent in the great outdoors. As spring turns to summer, we want to make sure everyone can enjoy time outside in every Cheyenne neighborhood. Residents are reminded that City Code requires grass and vegetation be kept trimmed under six inches in height, and that all noxious weeds must be removed. Additionally, please keep yards/property clear from debris and unused materials, including gardening and construction supplies, so that everyone in the city can have a safe and pleasant experience. Residents are also responsible for the right-of-way adjacent to their property, including alleys. Thank you for helping keep Cheyenne clean, safe, and beautiful!

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO