ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Greater Cheyenne Greenway thanks spring clean-up volunteers

By Valeria Fugate
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Spring is here, and citizens of Cheyenne are volunteering to clean up our beloved Greater Cheyenne Greenway. The City appreciates the community’s continued support of the Greenway and its significant maintenance contributions. Both City...

www.wyomingnewsnow.tv

Comments / 0

Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Keep Cheyenne Clean and Green This Summer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Warm weather means more time spent in the great outdoors. As spring turns to summer, we want to make sure everyone can enjoy time outside in every Cheyenne neighborhood. Residents are reminded that City Code requires grass and vegetation be kept trimmed under six inches in height, and that all noxious weeds must be removed. Additionally, please keep yards/property clear from debris and unused materials, including gardening and construction supplies, so that everyone in the city can have a safe and pleasant experience. Residents are also responsible for the right-of-way adjacent to their property, including alleys. Thank you for helping keep Cheyenne clean, safe, and beautiful!
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Do-Gooder Award for May 25th: Palmer Trujillo

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do-Gooder Award. This week’s recipient is Palmer Trujillo. Palmer is being recognized for being a steward of his neighborhood, working with the city...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

LCSD1 talks about students and school security

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, this week, Wyoming schools are looking at their own schools’ security. With local authorities preparing for the unthinkable, we spoke to LCSD1 officials to better understand what they are doing to help students and staff stay safe.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

South tabbs Kristin Downs as new head dance coach

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CHEYENNE SOUTH RELEASE) - Cheyenne South High School is pleased to announce that Kristin Downs will be taking over the dance program as head coach at Cheyenne South High School. Kristin has 17 years of dance experiences in ballet, modern, lyrical, improve, jazz, hip-hop, tap and aerial arts. She is currently a teacher and choreographer for En Avant Dance Studio and has been involved in choreographing for colleges and local events. The HERD community is excited to welcome Coach Kristin as a head coach to the South Athletic Department and look forward to the future of the South High Dance program.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Cheyenne, WY
Society
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Police Partner with Federal Agencies to Investigate May 25 Fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - At 3:49am on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022, Casper Police responded to a business building located in the 900 block of East 2nd Street in Casper for a report of a business burglary. The caller told police they heard glass break behind their residence and witnessed an...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy