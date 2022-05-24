Suspicious death under investigation in Greenville

A wellness check at a Greenville condominium led to a suspicious death investigation on Tuesday after police located a body there.

Greenville Police Department officers arrived about 4 p.m. at the 500 block of Spring Forest Road to a building in the Spring Forest Condominium complex. A body was discovered, launching an investigation.

Medical examiners were on the scene about 5 p.m. Units remained on scene and had taped off the area surrounding a corner of the building where the body was discovered.

A suspicious death means foul play is suspected but that the cause of death is unclear, the department reported.

Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the department, said that an identity is not being released until the deceased’s next of kin are notified.