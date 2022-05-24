ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

Suspicious death under investigation in Greenville

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aunE5_0fp8xlIE00

A wellness check at a Greenville condominium led to a suspicious death investigation on Tuesday after police located a body there.

Greenville Police Department officers arrived about 4 p.m. at the 500 block of Spring Forest Road to a building in the Spring Forest Condominium complex. A body was discovered, launching an investigation.

Medical examiners were on the scene about 5 p.m. Units remained on scene and had taped off the area surrounding a corner of the building where the body was discovered.

A suspicious death means foul play is suspected but that the cause of death is unclear, the department reported.

Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the department, said that an identity is not being released until the deceased’s next of kin are notified.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Suspect in fatal pedestrian crash turned himself into authorities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say the driver suspected of being involved in a fatal hit and run turned himself into authorities in Winterville Saturday evening. Greenville police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the N. Memorial Drive and Airport Road area shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Spring Forest Condominium
WITN

Man charged after delivering contraband at Nash County Detention Center

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been accused of attempting to deliver contraband, including several grams of marijuana and tobacco, at the Nash County Detention Center earlier this week. On Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office says detention staff received information about someone possibly planning on dropping off...
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Driver faces DWI after smashing car through building in Nash County, deputies say

DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) — An impaired driver crashed through the wall of a health care facility in Nash County early Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported at the Commonwealth Home Health Care in Dortches, which is about 2 miles northeast of Nashville just off Interstate 95, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt County man arrested, charged with murder

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Pitt County man has been arrested and charged in the murder of another man that occurred Wednesday night. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Mozingo’s Corner Stop. Deputies arrived to find Jaquan Davis, 21, of Greenville lying in […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston PD arrest several people after altercation

KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department responded to an altercation that occurred at the McDonald’s located at 4194 W. Vernon Ave. in reference to a large fight Thursday night. Police said that several firearms were drawn but no shots were fired. Officers arrested three suspects involved in the fight as well as a […]
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Police ID man killed in Durham shooting and car crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just four days after a man was shot and killed while driving a car in Durham, another similar shooting has taken place, police said. The broad-daylight shooting Monday killed a man driving a Jeep along N.C. 55, according to Durham police. Thursday just before 6:30...
DURHAM, NC
neusenews.com

No shots fired at disturbance at McDonalds in Kinston

There was a disturbance at the McDonalds located at 4194 W Vernon Avenue in Kinston that brought out members of the Kinston Police Department as seen in the video below. Council member Chris Suggs posted the following on Facebook:. “There were NO SHOTS fired at the McDonalds on West Vernon....
KINSTON, NC
WITN

D.H. Conley student charged with making school shooting threat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a current D.H. Conley student has been arrested and charged with threatening a school shooting. The sheriff’s office says just after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, school resource officers who are assigned to D. H. Conley High School were notified by students of a possible school shooting threat that was on social media.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Suspect escapes after 135 mph chase, car crash in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are searching for a driver who led troopers on a high speed chase in Raleigh early Thursday morning. The chase started around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 near Exit 287 for Harrison Avenue in Cary when the State Highway Patrol tried to stop a driver who was speeding in an Audi.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Police warn of traffic problems during Fayetteville drug investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Thursday that a drug investigation caused traffic problems in the city. Police and fire units could be seen along Hillsboro Street near Windsor Park Thursday afternoon. Police released little information about the investigation. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was also...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Littleton woman charged with exploiting elder adult

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern North Carolina woman is accused of exploiting an elder adult. Roanoke Rapids police say they met with a victim Tuesday who says her dead husband’s car was being held at POMP Boys Motors for minor repairs. The victim says when she went...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro seek Sam’s Club jewelry thief suspect

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect. Police said a suspect broke into the Sam’s Club on North Park Drive in Goldsboro on May 23, shortly after 1:00 a.m. Police said the suspect stole jewelry from the store.
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
225
Followers
492
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy