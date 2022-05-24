ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suspect sought in the death of a sleeping man in Phoenix

fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt around 7:30 a.m., police say, Robert Armstrong, 62, was attacked...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Man claims self-defense in north Phoenix homicide: police

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 49-year-old man dead Saturday night in north Phoenix. Phoenix Police say they received a call of a man who had been shot in the chest at around 6 p.m. near 39th and Grovers Avenues. Once at the scene, officers found...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'Suspect is down:' North Phoenix police shooting under investigation

PHOENIX - A suspect is in unknown condition after a shooting involving Phoenix Police on Sunday, authorities confirmed. The shooting happened in an area near 24th Street and Cactus, and the suspect "is down," Phoenix PD said on Twitter. No officers were hurt, and no other information was released. This...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Overnight shooting at Maryvale party leaves 6 injured

PHOENIX - Six people were hurt after a shooting broke out at a party in Maryvale early Sunday morning, Phoenix police said. Dozens of shots rang out at around 3 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Thomas, according to witnesses. Police only said that six people "sustained injuries," but did not...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

MCSO looking for investigation surrounding deadly pedestrian crash in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are looking for information regarding a crash that killed a pedestrian in mesa during the early morning hours of May 28. According to a statement, the crash happened at just before 1:00 a.m. in the area of University...
MESA, AZ
prescottenews.com

UPDATE: Robbery Suspect Identified and Arrested

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 AM, Prescott Valley Police responded to the report of a robbery at the Circle K convenience store located at 6150 State Route 69 in Prescott Valley. The suspect identified as 41-year-old Tucson resident, Justin Mic Sudweeks, was taken into custody by the...
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Store#Violent Crime
fox10phoenix.com

Man dead after jumping into Tempe Town Lake, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Tempe Police Department say fire crews have recovered the body of a man from Tempe Town Lake. According to a brief statement, the incident began as an apparent domestic situation at Tempe Beach Park. When officers spoke with the man, they learned he had active warrants.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body of missing swimmer pulled from Saguaro Lake

FORT MCDOWELL, Ariz. - The body of a swimmer was pulled from Saguaro Lake on Sunday evening, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the Butcher Jones Recreation Area at the lake for a possible drowning call just after 5 p.m. on May 29. Witnesses reportedly...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

MCSO searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's officials are looking for a man who reportedly went underwater at Lake Pleasant and did not resurface. Officials were called to the lake Saturday around 11 a.m. after reports of a possible drowning incident near South Barker Island. MCSO said the man was...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
12 News

Authorities searching for man who reportedly drowned at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, Ariz. — Authorities are working to recover the body of a person who reportedly drowned at Lake Pleasant Saturday. The Peoria Fire Department responded to Lake Pleasant for reports of a man who possibly drowned. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported that a man who was not wearing a life jacket went underwater and did not come back up.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Scottsdale police arrest 2 men in string of robberies, burglaries

PHOENIX — Scottsdale police arrested two men who are allegedly responsible for at least 12 separate crimes across metro Phoenix, authorities said Thursday. Marcos Anthony Herrera, 41, and Anthony Michael Murray, 45, are accused of various crimes including robbery, burglary, identity theft, money laundering, credit card theft and possession of dangerous drugs, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Breaking down the gun buying process

Claudia Cardenas says her home was trashed, with dirty dishes left in the sink, Roxie’s bed full of feces, and pink hair dye all over her towels. It's going to be sunny and hot around Phoenix this Memorial Day Weekend. Phoenix homeowner sees hefty increase in water bill. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Animals dead following Laveen Village barn fire, official say

PHOENIX - Fire officials say a number of farm animals died following a barn fire in the Laveen Village area of Phoenix on May 28. The fire reportedly happened in the area of 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. According to fire officials, when crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming from the barn. The fire was eventually extinguished.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Police find 1,200 catalytic converters in Phoenix storage unit

PHOENIX — More than 1,200 catalytic converters were found Thursday in a storage unit near Sky Harbor International Airport, the Pheonix Police Department said. The bust was part of a months-long investigation into a suspect accused of buying and selling the used and detached car parts and possessing a significant number of catalytic converters.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy