Suspect sought in the death of a sleeping man in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 49-year-old man dead Saturday night in north Phoenix. Phoenix Police say they received a call of a man who had been shot in the chest at around 6 p.m. near 39th and Grovers Avenues. Once at the scene, officers found...
PHOENIX - A suspect is in unknown condition after a shooting involving Phoenix Police on Sunday, authorities confirmed. The shooting happened in an area near 24th Street and Cactus, and the suspect "is down," Phoenix PD said on Twitter. No officers were hurt, and no other information was released. This...
PHOENIX - Six people were hurt after a shooting broke out at a party in Maryvale early Sunday morning, Phoenix police said. Dozens of shots rang out at around 3 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Thomas, according to witnesses. Police only said that six people "sustained injuries," but did not...
MESA, Ariz. - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are looking for information regarding a crash that killed a pedestrian in mesa during the early morning hours of May 28. According to a statement, the crash happened at just before 1:00 a.m. in the area of University...
On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 AM, Prescott Valley Police responded to the report of a robbery at the Circle K convenience store located at 6150 State Route 69 in Prescott Valley. The suspect identified as 41-year-old Tucson resident, Justin Mic Sudweeks, was taken into custody by the...
TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Tempe Police Department say fire crews have recovered the body of a man from Tempe Town Lake. According to a brief statement, the incident began as an apparent domestic situation at Tempe Beach Park. When officers spoke with the man, they learned he had active warrants.
PHOENIX - A Surprise man is accused of carjacking a woman in Maryvale while her 4-year-old daughter was in the vehicle. Joel Loza reportedly had a gun when he approached the woman near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road on Thursday and told her to get out of her Jeep, Phoenix police said.
FORT MCDOWELL, Ariz. - The body of a swimmer was pulled from Saguaro Lake on Sunday evening, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the Butcher Jones Recreation Area at the lake for a possible drowning call just after 5 p.m. on May 29. Witnesses reportedly...
PEORIA, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's officials are looking for a man who reportedly went underwater at Lake Pleasant and did not resurface. Officials were called to the lake Saturday around 11 a.m. after reports of a possible drowning incident near South Barker Island. MCSO said the man was...
PHOENIX - Officials say they have arrested a Phoenix man in connection with the death of a 49-year-old whose body was found at her home. It has been nearly two months since Amy Jo Schulte's body was found, and we are now learning new details surrounding the investigation. The suspect...
PEORIA, Ariz. — Authorities are working to recover the body of a person who reportedly drowned at Lake Pleasant Saturday. The Peoria Fire Department responded to Lake Pleasant for reports of a man who possibly drowned. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported that a man who was not wearing a life jacket went underwater and did not come back up.
Phoenix Police officials say a months-long investigation into a suspect accused of buying and selling catalytic converters led to a bust of over 1,000 used and detached catalytic converters from a storage unit. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
PHOENIX — Scottsdale police arrested two men who are allegedly responsible for at least 12 separate crimes across metro Phoenix, authorities said Thursday. Marcos Anthony Herrera, 41, and Anthony Michael Murray, 45, are accused of various crimes including robbery, burglary, identity theft, money laundering, credit card theft and possession of dangerous drugs, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX - Fire officials say a number of farm animals died following a barn fire in the Laveen Village area of Phoenix on May 28. The fire reportedly happened in the area of 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. According to fire officials, when crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming from the barn. The fire was eventually extinguished.
PHOENIX — Two suspects were arrested after nearly 150 pounds of cocaine were recovered during a traffic stop in Arizona, authorities said Friday. Troopers pulled over a 2017 Volvo commercial vehicle with a trailer on eastbound Interstate 8 near Gila Bend on May 18, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
PHOENIX — More than 1,200 catalytic converters were found Thursday in a storage unit near Sky Harbor International Airport, the Pheonix Police Department said. The bust was part of a months-long investigation into a suspect accused of buying and selling the used and detached car parts and possessing a significant number of catalytic converters.
