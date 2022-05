Last year, the City of Mills was taken over by 'Summer Fest' - a day-long celebration that included music, food, drink, games, and so much more. It was the city's 100th year of existence, and they celebrated in a big way. This year won't be quite as spectacular, but the City of Mills has announced that Summer Fest is returning on July 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MILLS, WY ・ 8 DAYS AGO