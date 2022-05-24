Richmond cat shot, lives for months with bullet lodged in neck
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tabby cat named OJ frequents Penick Road and formed a bond with Jen Koca — a resident in the Lakeside community in Richmond.
“We all joked that he was the king of the neighborhood,” Koca said.Meet Sam, the cat with eyebrows
Although the orange cat chose a more nomadic lifestyle — visiting different people’s yards and interacting with various members of the neighborhood — Koca took him in and cared for him. One day, he returned with a noticeable injury.
“He had a perfect circle wound on his neck.” Koca said.
After a couple trips to the vet, Koca learned — through an X-ray — the cat had a bullet lodged in his throat.
While OJ now resides in Baltimore, Koca says he will always have a name for himself in Richmond. She posted his story on social media, informing the community about the crime. According to Virginia state law, harming any cat — feral or domestic — is illegal. Koca hopes Henrico Police can somehow locate OJ’s assailant.Animal shelter completely out of animals
“He was just about to go to his new home when that happened and someone tried to take away his second chance, but they didn’t succeed. He’s going to live an amazing life.”
OJ received a CT scan today, so veterinarians could determine the likelihood of his survival. Fortunately, veterinarians determined the bullet can be removed, so OJ is scheduled for an extraction surgery with a Baltimore specialist in June.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0