Richmond, VA

Richmond cat shot, lives for months with bullet lodged in neck

By Sierra Krug
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tabby cat named OJ frequents Penick Road and formed a bond with Jen Koca — a resident in the Lakeside community in Richmond.

“We all joked that he was the king of the neighborhood,” Koca said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvGOe_0fp8xSTJ00
OJ, the orange tabby cat who lived for months with a bullet in his neck. (Credit: Jen Koca)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAVyK_0fp8xSTJ00
OJ, the orange tabby cat who lived for months with a bullet in his neck. (Credit: Jen Koca)

Although the orange cat chose a more nomadic lifestyle — visiting different people’s yards and interacting with various members of the neighborhood — Koca took him in and cared for him. One day, he returned with a noticeable injury.

“He had a perfect circle wound on his neck.” Koca said.

After a couple trips to the vet, Koca learned — through an X-ray — the cat had a bullet lodged in his throat.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hreCN_0fp8xSTJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9sVk_0fp8xSTJ00
OJ’s X-ray results. (Credit: Jen Koca)

While OJ now resides in Baltimore, Koca says he will always have a name for himself in Richmond. She posted his story on social media, informing the community about the crime. According to Virginia state law, harming any cat — feral or domestic — is illegal. Koca hopes Henrico Police can somehow locate OJ’s assailant.

“He was just about to go to his new home when that happened and someone tried to take away his second chance, but they didn’t succeed. He’s going to live an amazing life.”

OJ received a CT scan today, so veterinarians could determine the likelihood of his survival. Fortunately, veterinarians determined the bullet can be removed, so OJ is scheduled for an extraction surgery with a Baltimore specialist in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gptd1_0fp8xSTJ00
OJ relaxing. (Credit: Jen Koca)
