ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

State health department urges consumers to check Jif labels

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPK5O_0fp8wuWo00

The state health department wants consumers to check labels on certain Jif peanut butter products before they eat, or serve, peanut butter that might be infected with Salmonella.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services warned of the contamination this week after J.M. Smucker Company on May 20 issued a voluntary recall of select Jif peanut butter products. Fourteen cases of Salmonella related to the outbreak have been identified in 12 states.

The Food and Drug Administration warns consumers not to eat or serve Jif brand peanut butter with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first seven numbers. The recall applies to types of peanut butter which include creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat products. People are advised to check any Jif brand products they have at home, even ones that have been in their cupboards for a long time.

Salmonella is bacteria that causes symptoms of diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. It is capable of causing serious illness in young children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems.

Of the 14 cases of Salmonella nationwide that have been linked to the outbreak, two have resulted in hospitalizations. Additional cases may not yet have been identified. In North Carolina, there has been one case associated with the outbreak to date. Anyone who has consumed recalled peanut butter and has symptoms of Salmonella should contact their health care provider, DHHS advised.

Consumers who have peanut butter impacted by this recall are advised to dispose of it immediately. Any container and surface that may have contacted the recalled peanut butter should be sanitized. For more information, people can visit jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8- 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Dip Recall Shared by FDA

A popular dip has just been recalled after it was found to pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers on May 22 that Blue Moose, a Boulder, Colorado company, voluntarily recalled some of its Blue Moose Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip after it was found that a mislabeling issue resulted in the dip containing undeclared tree nut and soy allergens.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Crunchy Peanut Butter#Health Department#Bacteria#J M Smucker Company#Dhhs
Popculture

May Food Recalls: 6 Foods You Should Throw out ASAP

May has been a busy month for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with several prominent recalls issued. Recall announcements are tricky, as companies and agencies do their best to get the word out without causing a panic or damaging a brand's reputation too much. Here are 6 of the biggest recalls issued in May in case you missed them.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

JIF peanut butter recall: 49 different types were recalled – here’s the full list

We’ve got more bad news for peanut butter fans. After the Skippy recall from early April, you should be aware of a massive JIF peanut butter recall. The company has recalled 49 different types of JIF peanut butter after discovering traces of Salmonella during testing. That’s a bacteria that health agencies routinely test for, as it can cause severe illnesses that can be fatal in some groups of people.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Gorton's Seafood Issues Concerning Fish Recall

Gorton's Seafood issued a voluntary recall of its frozen Gorton's Fish Sandwich because they may contain large or sharp bone fragments. There have been no reports of injury linked to the issue yet, but the Gloucester, Massachusetts-based company issued the recall out of an abundance of caution on April 27. The recall is very narrow, only covering around 500 packages of the product.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Popculture

Whole Foods Recall Issued Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for a popular product sold in Whole Foods Market grocery stores all over the country. Bakkavor USA's Red Lentil Dal has been recalled due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Customers are advised to examine their refrigerators closely, as the recalled products were sold in 49 states.
FOOD SAFETY
Real Simple

Jif Peanut Butter Recalled From Walmart, Sam's Club, and Other Retailers Nationwide Due to Salmonella Concerns

The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling more than four dozen different Jif Peanut Butter products distributed and sold across the country due to potential salmonella contamination, per an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets, including all Walmart stores and Sam's Club locations. Recalled items, which include several types of creamy, crunchy, reduced-fat, and natural peanut butter, have lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Consumers can find the lot codes are alongside the best-if-used-by date.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Fresh Del Monte recalls peanut butter products in response to Jif recall

Fresh Del Monte is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif peanut butter dip because of potential Salmonella contamination. This recall comes after J. M. Smucker Co.’s recall of dozens of Jif peanut butter products because of a new outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg. The full recall can be viewed here.
FOOD SAFETY
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

Multistate Salmonella Outbreak: CDC Issues Alert On Jif Peanut Butter

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert regarding a multistate Salmonella outbreak. Investigations so far suggest a link to recently recalled Jif brand peanut butter. Fourteen people from 12 states have been infected with the Salmonella outbreak strain, the CDC noted in a...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fudge Recalled in Light of Jif Peanut Butter Scandal

More products are being pulled from store shelves amid the sweeping Jif peanut butter recall. As officials investigate a salmonella outbreak linked to the popular peanut butter brand, Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York issued a voluntary recall of fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
FOOD SAFETY
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
225
Followers
492
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy