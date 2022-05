SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hidden amongst the crowds of people sure to flock to the Hostess City this Memorial Day Weekend stand a couple reminders of what it’s all about. “Well, it’s not a party. I hope people don’t get the fact that, ‘hey I’m off. I get to barbeque and have a cookout.’ Don’t forget what it’s for. Remembering the fallen who sacrificed for these freedoms,” said Vietnam Veteran Robert Young.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO