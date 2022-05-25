The Best of the Memorial Day Sales

This year, skip the store-bought cards and 11th-hour socks and treat dad to something he’ll be sure to appreciate. Whether the father in your life is a skincare savant, a self-proclaimed master chef or just a guy who’s looking to up his style quotient, we’ve got you covered. A luxe cleanser or multipurpose serum are thoughtful ways to introduce new tricks into a self care regimen, meanwhile a set of organic olive oils and vinegars—or an elegant jar of salsa macha—will be well appreciated in any home kitchen. A surefire hit: a bit of shine, in the form of a simple chain bracelet or a sleek silk tie. And even if he’s committed to his trusty sneakers, who’s to say he won’t get excited about a new pair of kicks? Best of all, our favorites are guaranteed not to break the bank. Check out all of them below.

