Paramus Firefighters To The Rescue, But It Wasn't A Cat Caught In A Tree This Time

Paramus firefighters bring down the homeowner. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

It's ordinarily a cat whom firefighters are asked to rescue from a tree. On Tuesday it was a Paramus homeowner.

The 48-year-old East Midland Avenue resident found himself stuck about 45 feet in the air while trimming a tree around 5 p.m., Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said from the scene.

A small limb apparently had given way, witnesses said.

Members of Paramus Fire Co. 1 got the man down without incident, said Ehrenberg, who's also a firefighter.

He was tended to by Paramus Emergency Medical Services and released at the scene, the chief said.

For some responders, it immediately brought to mind the death of a tree worker in Closter who had to be brought down by firefighters after suffering a medical emergency this past Sunday.

