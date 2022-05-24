ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus Firefighters To The Rescue, But It Wasn't A Cat Caught In A Tree This Time

By Jerry DeMarco
 5 days ago
Paramus firefighters bring down the homeowner. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

It's ordinarily a cat whom firefighters are asked to rescue from a tree. On Tuesday it was a Paramus homeowner.

The 48-year-old East Midland Avenue resident found himself stuck about 45 feet in the air while trimming a tree around 5 p.m., Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said from the scene.

A small limb apparently had given way, witnesses said.

Members of Paramus Fire Co. 1 got the man down without incident, said Ehrenberg, who's also a firefighter.

He was tended to by Paramus Emergency Medical Services and released at the scene, the chief said.

For some responders, it immediately brought to mind the death of a tree worker in Closter who had to be brought down by firefighters after suffering a medical emergency this past Sunday.

UPDATE: Tree Worker Dies On Job In Closter, Brought Down By Firefighters

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Woman Charged For Fake Amazon Workers Shelton Home Invasion

A Fairfield County woman has been charged in an alleged home invasion where the suspects dressed as Amazon workers. The home invasion took place in New Haven County on Monday, Jan. 10 in Milford. On Sunday, May 22, Milford Police arrested the Shelton woman, identified as Dominique Jackson, age 25,...
