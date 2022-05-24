ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casa Grande, AZ

2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

By AZFamily Digital News Staff, Andrew McMunn
 5 days ago
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – Arizona police say they’ve arrested two people from Phoenix after a traffic stop uncovered hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills, a gun and a large amount of cash. Police in Casa Grande say that Martha Lopez, the driver...

