Two Piedmont Healthcare Tenants to Open at Upcoming Summerhill Station

Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties recently announced two Piedmont Healthcare tenants will open at the upcoming Summerhill Station mixed-use in the Summerhill neighborhood adjacent to downtown.

Joining the lineup of tenants at the shopping center are Piedmont Urgent Care by Wellstreet and a Piedmont primary care office. Piedmont Urgent Care will occupy a 6,163 square-foot space and will provide illness and injury treatment for children and adults.

The Piedmont primary care location will span 4,967 square feet, providing access to Piedmont’s top physicians and specialists for family medicine, internal medicine and pediatric services. Additional space remains to be leased at Summerhill Station.

“Piedmont is a leading healthcare system in Atlanta, and we are pleased to provide the Summerhill community with the highest quality medical service provider available,” Branch Partner Brett Horowitz said in a press release. “As we continue to enlist new tenants, we are seeking retail, dining and service options that will resonate with the neighborhood. We have enjoyed working alongside Carter to bring new life to this iconic Atlanta community and look forward to the completion of Summerhill Station next year.”

Branch closed on 4.4 acres of land in November 2021 to build the 87,000 square-foot retail development, which will be anchored by a 50,000 square-foot Publix Super Market and is set to deliver in Summer 2023.

Summerhill Station comes as part of the 80-acre project led by Carter in partnership with K. King & Co. and Healey Weatherholtz Properties to redevelop and revitalize the historic Summerhill neighborhood into a mixed-use community. The redevelopment encompasses retail, dining, housing, office and essential services within a 19-block area, next to the newly built athletic facilities for Georgia State University. The shopping center will be located along Hank Aaron Drive and will feature a two-level parking deck, allowing for direct access to both levels of retail.