Wallace becomes 8th RSHS student-athlete to sign

Senior Maylyn Wallace (seated) with her parents during Tuesday's signing day celebration.

ROCKINGHAM — Another student-athlete at Richmond Senior High School signed her letter of commitment on Tuesday.

Senior Maylyn Wallace became the eighth member of the graduating class of 2022 to make her future athletic career official in the school’s media center.

A multi-sport athlete during her four years at Richmond, Wallace signed with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to run cross country.

She joined soccer players Kaitlyn Huff, Cody Eason and Alex Medina, along with football players Braxton Butler, Jaiden Covington, Jaleak Gates and J.D. Lampley as a part of this year’s signing class at Richmond.

Joining her at her celebration were family members, teammates, classmates, coaches.

“Today was super fun, and I had a really good turnout,” Wallace said. “It was so nice having a lot of good friends, coaches and family here who support me and want me to do well. The best part was just everyone being here and saying congratulations.

“This happening makes it a lot more real,” she added. “The letter is officially on its way to the school and we’re even closer to graduation. I’m really excited about everything that’s happening.”

Wallace started her high school athletic career during her freshman year as a member of the Richmond softball team, which she played through her junior year.

As a sophomore, with the encouragement of former teacher Neely Herndon and coach Jessica Covington, she began running cross country.

That same year, Wallace ran middle and long distance events in the spring with the Lady Raider track and field team, and continued to run all the way through this spring season.

Turning running into her passion, Wallace became a two-time All-Sandhills Athletic Conference selection in cross country as a junior and senior.

She also qualified for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s regional meet for cross country twice (junior and senior seasons), and once for track and field.

As a senior for the Lady Raiders, Wallace set several new personal-record times with cross country, finishing her high school career with her fastest race in the 4A Mideast Regional.

She clocked in at 20:57.24 in the race held at the WakeMed Soccer Complex in Raleigh last fall, and placed 45th in a field of 134 runners.

With track and field, Wallace competed in the 800-meter and 1600-meter runs. She also set new PRs in those events this year, running the 800 in 2:57 and the mile in 5:55.

Wallace said she chose Embry-Riddle because she was able to combine her two biggest joys — running competitively and flying.

Over the past year, Wallace became more interested in the idea of pursuing a career in aviation as a commercial pilot. In December, she started taking flying lessons in Moore County.

In early February, while operating a Cessna 172, Wallace also completed her first solo flight. She says she plans to have her private pilot’s license within the next month.

“I’m still taking lessons and they are going really good,” Wallace said. “I have just a few more stages left before my check ride to get my license.

“I want to thank my family, friends and all of my coaches in general,” she closed. “They’ve all played a role to help get me here and I’m grateful for all of them.”

The Embry-Riddle Eagles averaged an 8th place finish in their six meets last season and placed 10th out of 18 teams in the NCAA Division II South Region Championship.

When Wallace reports to Daytona Beach, Fla., to start school and training later this summer, she’ll study aeronautical science.